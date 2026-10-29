BJP’s Kedarnath Singh Concedes Defeat In Varanasi MLC Polls: 'Accept Mandate With Humility'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singh accepted mandate, reaffirmed public service, thanked supporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedarnath Singh has conceded defeat in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency election, sharing an emotional message on Facebook as counting of second-preference votes continues. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading by 16,984 votes, according to the latest figures cited in the report.

After the counting of second-preference votes, Sinha secured 50,462 votes against Singh’s 33,674, giving the SP candidate a substantial lead in the contest.

In his Facebook post, Singh thanked voters for their support and said he accepted the public mandate with humility, despite falling short of his expectations. He also reaffirmed his commitment to public service.

‘Public Service Is Not Dependent On Results’

Singh expressed gratitude to graduate voters in the Varanasi constituency for placing their trust in him and supporting his candidature.

“I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum. Although we did not achieve the expected success in this election, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received from all of you will always remain invaluable to me,” he wrote.

The BJP candidate said politics was not simply about gaining power or holding a position, but about fulfilling responsibilities towards society and remaining committed to public service. He added that the election result would not change his resolve to serve the people.

BJP Candidate Thanks Party Workers, Supporters

Singh also thanked senior BJP leaders, alliance office-bearers, party workers and supporters for their efforts during the election campaign. He praised the dedication and hard work of party workers, acknowledging their contribution to his campaign.

Emphasising that success and failure were part of the democratic process, Singh said his commitment to the interests and concerns of the graduates’ constituency would continue regardless of the result.

“I will continue to remain among you, just as I have always been, and will uphold my commitment to the interests, concerns, and aspirations of the graduate constituency,” he wrote.

Singh added that the affection and trust of voters would continue to inspire him, reiterating his pledge to remain engaged with the constituency.

Counting Continues In Varanasi

Counting in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency began on October 27 and remains underway. According to the latest figures cited in the report, Sinha has secured 50,462 votes after the second-preference count, compared with 33,674 for Singh.

The SP candidate’s lead stands at 16,984 votes, while the counting process continues.