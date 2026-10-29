BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionBJP’s Kedarnath Singh Concedes Defeat In Varanasi MLC Polls: 'Accept Mandate With Humility'

BJP’s Kedarnath Singh Concedes Defeat In Varanasi MLC Polls: 'Accept Mandate With Humility'

Samajwadi Party candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading by 16,984 votes, with 50,462 votes against Singh’s 33,674.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singh accepted mandate, reaffirmed public service, thanked supporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedarnath Singh has conceded defeat in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency election, sharing an emotional message on Facebook as counting of second-preference votes continues. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading by 16,984 votes, according to the latest figures cited in the report.

After the counting of second-preference votes, Sinha secured 50,462 votes against Singh’s 33,674, giving the SP candidate a substantial lead in the contest.

In his Facebook post, Singh thanked voters for their support and said he accepted the public mandate with humility, despite falling short of his expectations. He also reaffirmed his commitment to public service.

‘Public Service Is Not Dependent On Results’

Singh expressed gratitude to graduate voters in the Varanasi constituency for placing their trust in him and supporting his candidature.

“I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum. Although we did not achieve the expected success in this election, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received from all of you will always remain invaluable to me,” he wrote.

The BJP candidate said politics was not simply about gaining power or holding a position, but about fulfilling responsibilities towards society and remaining committed to public service. He added that the election result would not change his resolve to serve the people.

BJP Candidate Thanks Party Workers, Supporters

Singh also thanked senior BJP leaders, alliance office-bearers, party workers and supporters for their efforts during the election campaign. He praised the dedication and hard work of party workers, acknowledging their contribution to his campaign.

Emphasising that success and failure were part of the democratic process, Singh said his commitment to the interests and concerns of the graduates’ constituency would continue regardless of the result.

“I will continue to remain among you, just as I have always been, and will uphold my commitment to the interests, concerns, and aspirations of the graduate constituency,” he wrote.

Singh added that the affection and trust of voters would continue to inspire him, reiterating his pledge to remain engaged with the constituency.

Counting Continues In Varanasi

Counting in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency began on October 27 and remains underway. According to the latest figures cited in the report, Sinha has secured 50,462 votes after the second-preference count, compared with 33,674 for Singh.

The SP candidate’s lead stands at 16,984 votes, while the counting process continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the vote counting begin for this constituency?

Counting in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency began on October 27. The process is still underway, with results being updated as counting progresses.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Up Mlc Elections Varanasi Mlc Elections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
UP MLC Polls: BJP Faces Setbacks In Varanasi, Close Contest In Gorakhpur; SP Gains Ground
UP MLC Polls: BJP Faces Setbacks In Varanasi, Close Contest In Gorakhpur; SP Gains Ground
Election
Congress Scores First MLC Poll Win, Deals Blow To BJP As Abhijit Wanjarri Retains RSS’ Nagpur Bastion
Cong Scores 1st MLC Poll Win, Deals Blow To BJP As Wanjarri Retains RSS’ Nagpur Bastion
Election
MLC Results: BJP-NDA Wins 16 Seats, SP Emerges Strong In UP With 2 Wins In Varanasi
MLC Results: BJP-NDA Wins 16 Seats, SP Emerges Strong In UP With 2 Wins In Varanasi
Election
MLC Polls: Congress Wins Zero Seats Across 4 States, Karnataka Setback Adds To Concerns
MLC Polls: Cong Wins Zero Seats Across 4 States, Karnataka Setback Adds To Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Ludhiana Attack: Former Congress Leader Jagjot Singh Allegedly Shot At by 7–8 Assailants
Political Setback: Anant Singh’s Candidate Loses Patna Graduates’ MLC Election
Congress Revival: Abhijit Vanjari Wins Nagpur Graduates’ Seat, Opens Party’s Account
Police Investigation: Accused Say Their Aim Was to Spread Fear in Bollywood
Election Deadlock: No Clear Majority in Israel as Vote Counting Nears Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget