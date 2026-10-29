‘Don’t Fear Police, Lathis’: Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Join Nov 1 'Delhi Chalo' March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged students to join November 1 march.

Protest targets alleged vote theft, voter irregularities, protecting democracy.

INDIA bloc demands ballot papers, plans CEC mock impeachment.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged student groups across political affiliations to join the opposition’s November 1 ‘Chalo Delhi’ march to Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, intensifying the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged vote theft and voter irregularities.

In a video message shared on X, Rahul described the march as one to protect democracy and the Constitution, calling it a movement for the “soul of India”. He appealed to people dissatisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to participate.

“The Chalo Delhi Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Constitution. This is not a march by any one political party. It is a march for the soul of India,” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Students

Rahul urged students to join the march regardless of their political affiliations, saying people should participate if they believe their freedom of expression, ideas and way of thinking are under threat.

“There is no need to be afraid. I urge all student groups, regardless of their political affiliations, to join us,” he said, adding that the protest was intended to safeguard the Constitution and the country.

The Congress leader also asked participants not to be deterred by the possibility of police action. Referring to the prospect of lathi charges, he said the BJP would not have the courage to resort to its “usual antics”.

“Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of its usual antics. Come march with us,” Rahul said.

INDIA Bloc To Hold Rally Against Voter Irregularities

The appeal comes as the Congress prepares for a show of strength at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a rally on November 1 against alleged vote theft and irregularities in voter records.

Opposition representatives have alleged that the revision of electoral rolls disproportionately affected poor workers, tenants and residents of unauthorised settlements. On Wednesday, INDIA bloc leaders demanded the restoration of eligible voters’ names and raised concerns about alleged discrepancies in voter records.

The opposition has also called for a return to ballot paper-based elections, arguing that the electoral process risks disenfranchising eligible voters. These allegations have been raised by opposition parties as part of their campaign against the electoral roll revision.

Opposition Plans Mock Parliament

Separately, opposition leaders are preparing to hold a mock parliament at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, where they plan a symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc has made alleged voter irregularities a key focus of its campaign, accusing the electoral authorities of failing to adequately address concerns about voter records. The Election Commission’s response to the opposition’s allegations will remain central to the wider political dispute.

The November 1 march is expected to bring the opposition’s campaign to Ramlila Maidan, with Rahul urging students and other citizens to join what he described as a movement to defend democratic rights and the Constitution.