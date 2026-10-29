Ahoi Ashtami 2026: November 1 Or 2? Check The Correct Date, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahoi Ashtami fast observed November 1, 2026, for children's welfare.

Auspicious Puja Muhurat 5:36-6:54 PM, stargazing starts 5:22 PM.

Worship involves vows, deity offerings, and offering water to stars.

Avoid digging, sharp objects, dark clothes, and copper vessels.

The Ahoi Ashtami fast, observed on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Kartik month, is extremely special for every mother. This sacred festival, which falls exactly four days after Karva Chauth, is observed to pray for children's long life, good health, happiness, and prosperity.

Due to the change in dates this year, many women have this question in their minds: whether the Ahoi Ashtami fast should be observed on 1st November or 2nd November? If you too are confused about this date and the correct time of worship, then here is the complete information about the authentic date of the fast, auspicious time, method of worship, and important rules related to the fast.

Ahoi Ashtami 2026: November 1 Or 2, When To Observe The Fast?

According to the Hindu calendar, in the year 2026, the Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on Sunday, November 1, 2026. According to scriptures, the Ahoi Ashtami fast is valid on the day when the Ashtami Tithi coincides with the sighting and worship of the stars in the evening (Pradosh Kaal). Ashtami Tithi begins on the afternoon of November 1st and ends on the afternoon of November 2nd.

Because Navami Tithi will start on the evening of 2nd November and Ashtami will not be present at that time, it is, as per the scriptures, to complete the fast by offering Arghya to the stars on the evening of 1st November itself.

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Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Auspicious Time

Ashtami Tithi begins on November 1, 2026, at 2:51 PM

Ashtami Tithi ends on November 2, 2026, at 1:10 PM

Ahoi Mata Puja Muhurat - 05:36 PM to 06:54 PM (Duration: 1 hour 18 minutes)

Stargazing time - 5:22 PM onwards (if the sky is clear)

Moonrise time – 11:40 pm

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Ahoi Ashtami Complete Puja Rituals

Pledge: Wake up early in the morning, bathe, and change into clean clothes. Clean the temple and take water in your hand to vow for the long life of your children and the well-being of your family. This fast is usually observed as a waterless or fruit-based fast.

Prepare the place of worship: Draw a picture of Ahoi Mata and her seven sons, along with Syahu (Sei), using ochre on the north or east wall of your home. For convenience, you can also put up a picture or calendar purchased from the market.

Kalash installation: In the evening, place a clay or brass Kalash on the puja platform. Fill it with pure water, tie a sacred thread (sacred thread) around it, and draw a swastika symbol.

Bhog and Bayna: Offer pure homemade food such as halwa, puri, malpua, or 8 pedas to Ahoi Mata. Place wheat grains in a bowl. Also, set aside 'bayna' (clothes, fruits, and dakshina) for your mother-in-law or any elderly woman in the family.

Listening to the story and performing aarti: Hold seven grains of wheat in your hand and listen to the sacred Ahoi Mata Vrat Katha. After the story is over, place the grains near the Kalash (urn). Then, perform aarti (sacred aarti) of the Goddess with a ghee lamp.

Offering to the Stars: After dusk, when the stars are clearly visible in the sky, offer water from the Kalash to them. Pray for the protection of your children, touch the feet of the elders in the house, and offer them a gift of alms. After this, break your fast with a fruit.

These Mistakes Can Anger Ahoi Mata

Avoid digging in the soil: On this day, digging in any form, pruning plants, or using a hoe or spade is strictly prohibited. Legend has it that a Sei's child died while inadvertently digging in the soil, so avoid striking the ground with metal.

Avoid sharp objects: Avoid using sharp objects like needles, thread, scissors, knives, or safety pins during the fast. Avoid sewing or embroidery altogether on this day.

Avoid black and blue clothes: Black or dark blue clothes are considered inauspicious during the puja. Wear auspicious clothes of red, yellow, orange, or pink on this day.

Avoid using a copper vessel: When offering water to the stars, avoid using a copper vessel. A clay pot or a brass pot is ideal for offering water.

Avoid sleeping during the day: Women observing fast should avoid sleeping during the day, as religious beliefs prohibit sleeping during the day during fasting.

Avoid anger and distress: This festival celebrates motherhood and the well-being of children, so maintain a calm and loving atmosphere at home. Avoid anger at children.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.