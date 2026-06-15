Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Time To Perform Ganesh Puja For Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rituals include offerings, mantra chanting, donations for success.

The fast of Pradyumna Vinayak Chaturthi will be observed on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Jyeshtha. This time it is on Thursday, June 18, 2026. This fast has been said to be especially beneficial for householders. Worshiping Ganesha with restraint, reverence and full devotion in the fast brings family happiness, prosperity, progeny and freedom from worldly troubles.

To get rid of financial crises, Vinayak advises to fast on Chaturthi. What is the muhurat for worshiping Ganesha on this day, why one should not see the moon, everyone knows.

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Pradyumna Chaturthi 2026 Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Jyeshtha will start on June 17, 2026, at 9.38 pm and will last till 6.58 pm the next day. On this day, the puja will be kept in the middle hour.

Chaturthi Madhyamah Muhurat - 10.58 am to 1.46 pm.

Forbidden Moon Viewing Time - 08:44 AM to 10:28 PM

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Significance Of Pradyumna Chaturthi

According to the Puranas, Ganesh Puja on the day of Pradyumna Chaturthi reduces the obstacles in the work and paves the way for success in new tasks. Lord Ganesha is considered to be the god of wisdom and knowledge, so students and people associated with the field also perform special worship. There is never a dearth of happiness and prosperity by worshiping Bappa.

Offer Durva To Ganesha: Durva is considered very dear in Ganapati Puja. After bathing and worshiping, offer Durva to Lord Ganesha with reverence. It is believed that it reduces the obstacles of life.

Offer Modak Or Laddoo: Modak is considered very dear to Lord Ganesha. At the time of worship, distribute prasad in the family by offering modak, gram flour or boondi laddoos.

Chanting Ganesh Mantra: Chanting Ganesh Mantra on Vinayaka Chaturthi is considered auspicious. Om gam ganapathyai namah. This mantra is chanted 11, 21 or 108 times according to faith.

Recite Ganesh Stotra Or Ganesh Atharvashirsha: The recitation of Ganesh Atharvashirsha is considered important in Ganesh worship. It is associated with intelligence, success and obstacle removal.

Donate To The Needy: Donation of food, clothes or sweet things according to the capacity is considered auspicious.

Start A New Work: Ganapati is considered to be the remover of obstacles, so auspicious resolutions or new work are also started on this day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not asser the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]