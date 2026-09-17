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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish And Chhota Bheem
Mumbai’s superhero-themed Ganesh pandal celebrates its Golden Jubilee with a grand Ganesh idol, Marvel and DC characters, Krrish, Chhota Bheem and 50 KG Modaks.
Mumbai’s superhero-themed Ganesh pandal marks its Golden Jubilee with a grand Bappa idol surrounded by popular superhero figures.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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