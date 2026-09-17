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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish And Chhota Bheem

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish And Chhota Bheem

Mumbai’s superhero-themed Ganesh pandal celebrates its Golden Jubilee with a grand Ganesh idol, Marvel and DC characters, Krrish, Chhota Bheem and 50 KG Modaks.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Mumbai’s superhero-themed Ganesh pandal celebrates its Golden Jubilee with a grand Ganesh idol, Marvel and DC characters, Krrish, Chhota Bheem and 50 KG Modaks.

Mumbai’s superhero-themed Ganesh pandal marks its Golden Jubilee with a grand Bappa idol surrounded by popular superhero figures.

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A Mumbai Ganesh pandal has become a talking point for its striking superhero theme. The pandal features popular characters from Marvel and DC, along with Indian favourites such as Krrish and Chhota Bheem. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
A Mumbai Ganesh pandal has become a talking point for its striking superhero theme. The pandal features popular characters from Marvel and DC, along with Indian favourites such as Krrish and Chhota Bheem. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
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This year, the pandal is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, marking its 50th year. To mark the occasion, a huge Ganesh Murti has been placed at the pandal. Bappa is adorned with stunning jewellery, while his clothes are changed frequently in different colours. His flower mala is also changed along with the different looks. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
This year, the pandal is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, marking its 50th year. To mark the occasion, a huge Ganesh Murti has been placed at the pandal. Bappa is adorned with stunning jewellery, while his clothes are changed frequently in different colours. His flower mala is also changed along with the different looks. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
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The superhero theme begins even before devotees enter the pandal. Thor's figure has been placed before the entrance, positioned just above the sign of Sahyadri Krida Mandal. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
The superhero theme begins even before devotees enter the pandal. Thor's figure has been placed before the entrance, positioned just above the sign of Sahyadri Krida Mandal. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
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At the top of the entry point, huge figures of Indian superhero favourites Krrish and Chhota Bheem can also be seen, bringing together characters from different superhero worlds. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
At the top of the entry point, huge figures of Indian superhero favourites Krrish and Chhota Bheem can also be seen, bringing together characters from different superhero worlds. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
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A huge Green Lantern figure has been placed just outside the venue, creating an eye-catching attraction. The towering figure is especially likely to catch the attention of DC fans, with devotees stopping by to take pictures. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
A huge Green Lantern figure has been placed just outside the venue, creating an eye-catching attraction. The towering figure is especially likely to catch the attention of DC fans, with devotees stopping by to take pictures. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
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The Golden Jubilee celebrations also included a heartfelt offering of 50 KG Modaks at the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. The special offering added another highlight to the celebrations as the pandal marked its 50th year with its grand superhero-themed setup. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
The Golden Jubilee celebrations also included a heartfelt offering of 50 KG Modaks at the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. The special offering added another highlight to the celebrations as the pandal marked its 50th year with its grand superhero-themed setup. (Image Source: Facebook/Sahyadri Krida Mandal.R)
Published at : 17 Sep 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Marvel DC Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Superhero Ganesh Pandal

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