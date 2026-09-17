India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentSudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH

Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH

PM Modi's 76th birthday was marked with a 25-foot sand art installation by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach, along with 2,500 earthen lamps.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Artist crafted 25-foot sand art at Puri Beach.
  • Artwork featured 2,500 diyas, conveying 'Diya of Blessings'.
  • Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh extended birthday wishes.

Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a striking 25-foot sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha. The artwork features 2,500 earthen lamps, or diyas, and carries the message ‘A Diya of Blessings’ as people across India offer prayers for the Prime Minister.

ALSO READ: ‘Music Ka SRK Hoon, Gussa Salman Khan Wala Hai’: Amaal Mallik To Trolls Amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ Credit Row

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 25-Ft Sand Art With 2,500 Diyas

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the large installation on Puri Beach to commemorate PM Modi's birthday. The artwork has been decorated with 2,500 earthen lamps, giving the sand sculpture a distinctive appearance.

Talking about the idea behind the installation, Pattnaik said, "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It is adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas). The message conveyed is 'A Diya of Blessings'. People across every corner of India are lighting lamps before the Almighty and praying for PM Modi... We, too, are praying to Lord Jagannath that his blessings may always remain with him."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's 'Khatam Kardo' Call To YouTube Gaming Community For Arishfa Khan Sparks Backlash

Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh Wish PM Modi

The birthday occasion also drew wishes from actors Mukesh Rishi and Vindu Dara Singh.

Mukesh Rishi said, "It brings immense joy. For so many years, you have been working continuously, first for the state and now for the country. As your birthday arrives, Modi Ji, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. Our wishes are our gift to you, as you constantly shower us with gifts, a new Vande Bharat train running here, new hospitals being built there, along with new highways, airports, and various schemes. These schemes benefit not just one person, but all citizens of the country, and they are fully utilised...."

Vindu Dara Singh also extended his birthday wishes, saying, "Modi Ji is our life. Happy birthday to Modi Ji always. God bless him...He is doing such great work in the country, every single day he does such good work. If there is a leader, it should be like him, or not at all."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who created the sand art installation for PM Modi's birthday?

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the 25-foot sand art installation on Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.

What were the key features of the sand art installation?

The sand art installation was 25 feet tall and adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas). It conveyed the message 'A Diya of Blessings'.

Where was the sand art installation located?

Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sand art installation on Puri Beach in Odisha. This artwork was specifically designed to commemorate PM Modi's birthday.

Who else wished PM Modi on his birthday, according to the article?

Actors Mukesh Rishi and Vindu Dara Singh also extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi. They both praised his continuous work for the country.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sudarsan Pattnaik PM Modi Birthday Odisha Sand Artist Narendra Modi 76th Birthday Puri Beach Sand Art
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Main To Diet Par Hoon’: Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad In Old Video, Sparks Debate Over ‘Ramayana’ Role
‘Main To Diet Par Hoon’: Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad In Old Video, Sparks Debate Over ‘Ramayana’ Role
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's Husband Travis Kelce Named In Federal Court As Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme Victim
Taylor Swift's Husband Travis Kelce Named In Federal Court As Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme Victim
Entertainment
‘Music Ka SRK Hoon, Gussa Salman Khan Wala Hai’: Amaal Mallik To Trolls Amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ Credit Row
‘Music Ka SRK Hoon, Gussa Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Wala Hai’: Amaal Mallik Warns Trolls
Entertainment
‘Nepotism, Favouritism Were There’: Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection; Says PM Modi Changed System
‘Nepotism, Favouritism Were There’: Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection; Says PM Modi Changed System
Advertisement

Videos

Gulzar Singh Case: HC Seeks Punjab Police Report, Next Hearing on October 6
DEFENCE NEWS: India Summons Pakistan Envoy After Warships Collide in North Arabian Sea
BIHAR NEWS: Nitish Kumar’s 2017 UCC Letter Resurfaces, RJD-JDU Politics Intensifies
BIHAR NEWS: RJD Offers JDU Mahagathbandhan Invite Amid Rising UCC Political Tensions
MP NEWS: Owaisi-Sharma ‘Missile’ Row Escalates as BJP MLA Defends September 6 Remark
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget