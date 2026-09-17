Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the 25-foot sand art installation on Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.
Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH
PM Modi's 76th birthday was marked with a 25-foot sand art installation by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach, along with 2,500 earthen lamps.
- Artist crafted 25-foot sand art at Puri Beach.
- Artwork featured 2,500 diyas, conveying 'Diya of Blessings'.
- Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh extended birthday wishes.
Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a striking 25-foot sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha. The artwork features 2,500 earthen lamps, or diyas, and carries the message ‘A Diya of Blessings’ as people across India offer prayers for the Prime Minister.
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Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 25-Ft Sand Art With 2,500 Diyas
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the large installation on Puri Beach to commemorate PM Modi's birthday. The artwork has been decorated with 2,500 earthen lamps, giving the sand sculpture a distinctive appearance.
#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation using 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas) on Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026
He says, "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/UWeFa64V1O
Talking about the idea behind the installation, Pattnaik said, "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It is adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas). The message conveyed is 'A Diya of Blessings'. People across every corner of India are lighting lamps before the Almighty and praying for PM Modi... We, too, are praying to Lord Jagannath that his blessings may always remain with him."
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Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh Wish PM Modi
The birthday occasion also drew wishes from actors Mukesh Rishi and Vindu Dara Singh.
Mukesh Rishi said, "It brings immense joy. For so many years, you have been working continuously, first for the state and now for the country. As your birthday arrives, Modi Ji, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. Our wishes are our gift to you, as you constantly shower us with gifts, a new Vande Bharat train running here, new hospitals being built there, along with new highways, airports, and various schemes. These schemes benefit not just one person, but all citizens of the country, and they are fully utilised...."
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Actor Mukesh Rishi says, "It brings immense joy. For so many years, you have been working continuously—first for the state and now for the country. As your birthday arrives, Modi Ji, I extend my heartfelt birthday… pic.twitter.com/iuJvvCc1Ar— IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026
Vindu Dara Singh also extended his birthday wishes, saying, "Modi Ji is our life. Happy birthday to Modi Ji always. God bless him...He is doing such great work in the country, every single day he does such good work. If there is a leader, it should be like him, or not at all."
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Actor Vindu Dara Singh says, Modi Ji is our life. Happy birthday to Modi Ji always. God bless him...He is doing such great work in the country, every single day he does such good work. If there is a leader, it… pic.twitter.com/3UQoi4SX6g— IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
Who created the sand art installation for PM Modi's birthday?
What were the key features of the sand art installation?
The sand art installation was 25 feet tall and adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas). It conveyed the message 'A Diya of Blessings'.
Where was the sand art installation located?
Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sand art installation on Puri Beach in Odisha. This artwork was specifically designed to commemorate PM Modi's birthday.
Who else wished PM Modi on his birthday, according to the article?
Actors Mukesh Rishi and Vindu Dara Singh also extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi. They both praised his continuous work for the country.