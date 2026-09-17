Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Artist crafted 25-foot sand art at Puri Beach.

Artwork featured 2,500 diyas, conveying 'Diya of Blessings'.

Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh extended birthday wishes.

Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with a striking 25-foot sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha. The artwork features 2,500 earthen lamps, or diyas, and carries the message ‘A Diya of Blessings’ as people across India offer prayers for the Prime Minister.

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Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 25-Ft Sand Art With 2,500 Diyas

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the large installation on Puri Beach to commemorate PM Modi's birthday. The artwork has been decorated with 2,500 earthen lamps, giving the sand sculpture a distinctive appearance.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation using 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas) on Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.



He says, "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/UWeFa64V1O — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Talking about the idea behind the installation, Pattnaik said, "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It is adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas). The message conveyed is 'A Diya of Blessings'. People across every corner of India are lighting lamps before the Almighty and praying for PM Modi... We, too, are praying to Lord Jagannath that his blessings may always remain with him."

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Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh Wish PM Modi

The birthday occasion also drew wishes from actors Mukesh Rishi and Vindu Dara Singh.

Mukesh Rishi said, "It brings immense joy. For so many years, you have been working continuously, first for the state and now for the country. As your birthday arrives, Modi Ji, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. Our wishes are our gift to you, as you constantly shower us with gifts, a new Vande Bharat train running here, new hospitals being built there, along with new highways, airports, and various schemes. These schemes benefit not just one person, but all citizens of the country, and they are fully utilised...."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Actor Mukesh Rishi says, "It brings immense joy. For so many years, you have been working continuously—first for the state and now for the country. As your birthday arrives, Modi Ji, I extend my heartfelt birthday… pic.twitter.com/iuJvvCc1Ar — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026

Vindu Dara Singh also extended his birthday wishes, saying, "Modi Ji is our life. Happy birthday to Modi Ji always. God bless him...He is doing such great work in the country, every single day he does such good work. If there is a leader, it should be like him, or not at all."