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English NewsReligionArpita Corrects Salman Khan During Ganpati Aarti: Know Why Direction Matters

Arpita Corrects Salman Khan During Ganpati Aarti: Know Why Direction Matters

Salman Khan’s Ganpati Aarti video has gone viral after Arpita Khan Sharma reminded him to rotate the Aarti plate clockwise. Know the traditional direction for performing Aarti.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's sister corrected his Ganpati Aarti direction.
  • Aarti is traditionally rotated clockwise, considered an auspicious practice.
  • Clockwise rotation symbolizes respect; correct direction if mistaken.

A video of Salman Khan performing the Ganpati Aarti is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, he is seen performing the Ganesh Aarti with his family. Meanwhile, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma prompts him to correct the direction in which he is rotating the Aarti plate. Salman immediately corrects his mistake.

This video is in the news not just as a celebrity moment because, after this, people are asking questions about the correct direction for performing Aarti.

Why Did Arpita Interrupt Salman?

According to media reports, this video is from the Ganpati immersion ceremony. Salman Khan was rotating the aarti plate counterclockwise. Seeing this, Arpita signaled him to perform the aarti in a clockwise direction. Salman then reversed the direction of the plate and completed the aarti.

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During this entire incident, Arpita didn't scold Salman, but rather reminded him of the ritual. Therefore, it's more accurate to call it a signal to correct the direction of the aarti rather than a scolding for a mistake.

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In Which Direction Should Aarti Be Rotated?

In Hindu worship, the aarti plate is usually rotated clockwise. This means that the lamp is rotated to the right and placed in a circular motion in front of the deity.

 
 
 
 
 
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The clockwise direction is considered auspicious. Circumambulation of the deity in temples is also performed in this direction. The movement of the lamp during the Aarti is considered symbolic of this circumambulation. According to religious belief, performing the Aarti in this direction shows respect and devotion to the deity by keeping him on one's right.

What Is The Correct Order Of Performing Aarti?

In many worship systems, this order of Aarti has been described:

  • Rotate the lamp four times in front of the feet of the Lord.
  • Perform Aarti twice in front of the navel.
  • Rotate the lamp once in front of the face.
  • After this, perform aarti seven times in front of the entire form.

However, the number and method of performing aarti may vary between different sects and families. Therefore, this cannot be considered a mandatory rule everywhere. It is advisable to follow the tradition at home or the temple's method.

Does Performing Aarti In The Reverse Direction Make The Puja Inauspicious?

If someone accidentally misdirects the direction of the Aarti, there's no need to panic. Devotion and devotion are considered paramount in worship. The direction should be corrected as soon as the mistake is discovered.

The same thing happened in the viral video of Salman Khan. Upon Arpita's signal, he immediately changed direction. The lesson from this video is that the lamp should generally be rotated clockwise during aarti.

FAQs

In which direction should the Aarti be rotated?
The Aarti plate is usually rotated clockwise.

What does Dakshinavarta Aarti mean?
It is considered a symbol of respect, devotion, and circumambulation towards the deity.

How many times should the Aarti be rotated?
Many worship practices prescribe performing the Aarti four times in front of the feet, two times in front of the navel, and once in front of the face. The method may vary from tradition to tradition.

What should you do if you accidentally perform the Aarti in the wrong direction?
There's no need to panic. Once you've discovered the mistake, you can correct the direction and complete the Aarti.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Arpita Khan Sharma prompt Salman Khan during the Aarti?

Arpita signaled Salman because he was rotating the aarti plate counterclockwise. She prompted him to correct the direction to clockwise, which is the traditional way.

What is the correct direction for rotating the Aarti plate?

In Hindu worship, the aarti plate is usually rotated clockwise. This direction is considered auspicious and symbolizes showing respect and devotion to the deity.

What is the symbolic meaning of performing Aarti clockwise?

Performing Aarti clockwise symbolizes respect and devotion to the deity, keeping them on one's right. It is also considered symbolic of circumambulation.

Is there a specific order for performing the Aarti?

Many worship systems suggest rotating the lamp four times at the feet, twice at the navel, once at the face, then seven times for the whole form. This order may vary by tradition.

What should be done if Aarti is performed in the wrong direction by mistake?

If you accidentally misdirect the Aarti, there's no need to panic. Devotion is paramount; simply correct the direction as soon as the mistake is discovered and continue.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arpita Khan Sharma Salman Khan Viral Video Salman Khan Ganpati Aarti Ganpati Aarti Correct Aarti Direction Aarti Clockwise Direction Aarti Rules Hindu Puja Rituals Ganesh Aarti Dakshinavarta Aarti
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