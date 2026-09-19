‘How Is It Possible?’ AAP Questions EC As Arvind Kejriwal, Family Get Delhi SIR Notices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal, family received notices for voter roll revision.

Notices under 'Unmapped' category, AAP questioned their flagging.

Millions of names excluded from Delhi's draft electoral roll.

AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife, son and parents, has received notices from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices have been issued to Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and mother Gita Devi under the “Unmapped with Last SIR” category, according to election officials and documents related to the exercise.

Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi Assembly constituency (AC-40). The five members of his family are among 110 electors in a particular part of the constituency who have been served notices.

The office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer has issued notices under the SIR process to AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family.



Notices have been issued to Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his son Pulkit Kejriwal, and his parents,… pic.twitter.com/yLqjhgqosa — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

AAP Questions Kejriwal Family Notices

The notices triggered a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party, which questioned how the names of Kejriwal and his family members could be flagged during the voter-roll revision.

“Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? @ECISVEEP, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?” the party said in a post.

The notices come amid the ongoing SIR exercise in Delhi, which has resulted in millions of names being excluded from the draft electoral roll published on August 31.

Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy?@ECISVEEP, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list? https://t.co/J3oC8TQiC7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 19, 2026

47.6 Lakh Names Excluded From Draft Roll

Nearly 47.6 lakh names were excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral roll released on August 31. The draft roll contains around 97.5 lakh electors, compared with 1.45 crore registered voters when the SIR exercise began.

The excluded electors have been categorised as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others following the house-to-house verification exercise. Around 43.3 lakh were marked absent or shifted, while about 2.8 lakh were categorised as deceased and 1.4 lakh as duplicate entries.

The Delhi CEO has clarified that non-inclusion of a name in the draft electoral roll does not by itself establish ineligibility. Each case is to be examined based on applicable eligibility conditions, field verification, documents and the prescribed procedure.

Claims And Objections Open Till September 30

Voters affected by the draft roll can file claims and objections until September 30.

According to figures cited by election authorities, 68,043 Form 6 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral roll had been submitted by September 16. Overall, 91,826 applications were received between August 31 and September 16, including requests for corrections, deletions and inclusion of overseas electors.

After the claims and objections process ends, officials will examine and dispose of the applications. The final electoral roll under the SIR exercise is scheduled to be published on November 4.

The notices to Kejriwal and his family come as election authorities continue the verification process for voters whose records could not be mapped to the previous SIR exercise.