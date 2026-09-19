DUSU Election Results: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results are out, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning three of the four key posts.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions. In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes, emerging victorious after he was not given the NSUI ticket.

Also Read: DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds

For the joint secretary’s post, ABVP’s candidate secured 16,615 votes against 15,778 votes polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate.In the secretary’s race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.

Yash Dabas Announces Safety Audits

After his victory, DUSU president Yash Dabas said conducting safety audits of every college, hostel and paying guest (PG) accommodation would be his first priority.

He referred to the recent Satya Niketan incident and said steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0,” Dabas said.

#WATCH | Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results: ABVP's Yash Dabas wins the post of President with 24,576 votes.



He says, "It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have… https://t.co/gzZODTeyOr pic.twitter.com/2VK64Zr2MX — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

“Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority, conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG,” he added.

‘Next Time, We Will Win 4-0’

Dabas also highlighted ABVP’s performance in the DUSU elections, saying the organisation had maintained its 3-1 result from the previous election.

“The Vidyarthi Parishad won 3-1 last time and has won 3-1 this time as well; next time, we will win 4-0,” he said.

Dabas had also said, “If you want to win, you will have to leave NSUI.”