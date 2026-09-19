Yash Dabas from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the DUSU presidential election. He was elected as the new president.
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DUSU Election Results: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat
DUSU results saw ABVP win 3 of 4 posts, with Yash Dabas taking the presidency. Independent Deepanshu Shokeen won VP. Dabas said safety audits of colleges, hostels and PGs are his priority
- ABVP won three DUSU posts; independent secured vice-president position.
- DUSU President Dabas prioritizes safety audits for colleges, hostels.
- Safety audits prevent future incidents; Dabas cites Satya Niketan.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the DUSU presidential election?
What is the newly elected DUSU president's main priority?
DUSU president Yash Dabas's first priority is conducting safety audits for all college, hostel, and paying guest (PG) accommodations. This is to prevent incidents like the one in Satya Niketan.
How many posts did ABVP win in the DUSU elections?
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of the four key posts in the DUSU elections. These posts include President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.
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