Rahul Gandhi Says ‘System Feels Threatened By Students’, Mohan Yadav Calls Him ‘Careless’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi addressed students in Indore, discussing India's future.

He questioned institutional failures, linking students' questions to truth.

Yadav blamed Congress's past, Gandhi noted teacher shortages.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed the latest ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, where he spoke about vacancies in teaching posts and said students are the future of India.

During his interaction with students, some participants also raised the issue of a 13 per cent quota in recruitment examinations in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called him “a careless politician” and alleged that he had visited the state “without adequate preparation”.

‘System Feels Threatened By Students’

Addressing the youth, Gandhi said, “The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions.”

He referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech.

“A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India,” he said.

Gandhi said students also question why “the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties.”

“That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'andhbhakts'. An ‘andhbhakt’ is the antithesis of a student,” the Congress MP said. “While a student asks questions and remains curious, an ‘andhbhakt’ lives in a delusional world of their own,” Gandhi added.

‘Should Have Had Factual Information’: Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Gandhi “should have had factual information” on the issues raised at the event.

“The way he came to Madhya Pradesh without adequate preparation and conducted his programmes once again proved that he is a careless politician, which is consistent with his character,” Yadav said.

Yadav claimed that the questions raised by Gandhi “are issues for which his own governments were responsible”, and said the UPA government was in power during 2012-2013.

“In the political history of the Congress, its governments have ruled the country and the states for four to five generations. He should have answers to each of these questions,” Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also questioned the state of medical colleges during the Congress government.

“For example, if he talks about the education system, what was the condition of medical colleges in the state according to the Medical Council of India (MCI)?... Congress did not build a single airport in Madhya Pradesh,” he said, adding that the Janata Party had “contributed” to the opening of an airport in Khajuraho in 1977-1978.

‘Students’ Curiosity Is Their Most Important Quality’: Rahul

Gandhi said understanding the “future of India” was “first and foremost” important while discussing the characteristics of students.

“No country can become strong without its students. Students have different characteristics,” he said, adding that the most important characteristic among them is “curiosity”.

“Students naturally ask questions, they are curious, and they ask questions about different subjects,” Gandhi said.

He said students’ second attribute is “mohabbat (love)”, followed by humility.

“The third attribute is humility. They try to understand different ideologies and different perspectives. They do not fight, threaten or intimidate others,” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

He added that the last “and important quality is that students are honest.”

Gandhi Raises Education, Teacher Recruitment Issues

Gandhi also said that only students can wipe out violence and hatred from the country, PTI reported.

The Congress leader claimed that one lakh schools had been closed across the country, including 55 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

During the event, Gandhi interacted with students, with a tribal woman student urging him to raise the issue of the shortage of Adivasi hostels in Indore.

The Lok Sabha LoP also offered to participate in the ongoing protest by aspirants seeking teachers’ jobs in Madhya Pradesh.