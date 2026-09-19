Donald Trump To Create ‘AI Force’ For AI Regulation, Plans To Name ‘Czar’ Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump opposes new AI regulations, citing existing legal systems.

His stance contrasts with tech leaders urging stronger AI oversight.

AI key topic in upcoming US-China presidential talks.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is creating an “AI Force” to oversee the regulation of artificial intelligence and will soon announce an AI “czar”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move would not hinder the growth of the AI industry, while stressing that authorities would continue to act against wrongdoing.

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“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump wrote. “Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!”

“However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System. For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP. We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

Trump Calls AI Concerns A ‘Sick Conspiracy’

Trump had earlier this week described what he called a “sick conspiracy” against AI and data centres. He has also dismissed calls for new federal AI regulations, arguing that the US already has mechanisms to address harmful uses of the technology.

Trump’s position came amid growing debate in the US over AI safety and regulation. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for regulations requiring independent audits of advanced AI models, while other technology leaders have also raised concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems.

Trump and his technology adviser David Sacks have pushed back against calls for new regulation. Sacks said concerns about AI were being driven by what he called a “fear-mongering playbook”, while arguing that developers should be responsible for the safety of their products.

AI Race To Feature In Trump-Xi Talks

AI is also expected to be a key issue when Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Washington.

US officials have said AI-related issues will be discussed as Washington and Beijing compete over the technology’s economic and military applications. The two countries remain divided over access to advanced chips, allegations of technology copying and the regulation of the AI industry.

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The US has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China, while Washington has also accused Chinese companies of copying US AI technology through a process known as “distillation”. Beijing has rejected such allegations as baseless.

Trump has argued that slowing AI development could benefit China, while his administration continues to emphasise maintaining US leadership in the technology.