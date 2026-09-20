Houthis Target Riyadh With Ballistic Missile, Saudi Arabia Intercepts It

Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement towards Riyadh early Saturday. The development came after a fire was reported at a fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.

HOUTHIS BOMB Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport as THICK BLACK SMOKE billows from the site https://t.co/yWE1BQK2HX September 19, 2026

The Saudi-led coalition said the missile was intercepted at dawn before reaching its intended target. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki also said the Houthis attempted to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu, but those attacks were thwarted by Saudi air defences.

Firefighters were seen putting out a fire involving a fuel tank bearing the logo of Saudi oil giant Aramco at a depot close to Riyadh airport. AFP journalists at the site also reported seeing smoke rising over the airport area.

Houthis Claim Attacks On Saudi Targets

The Houthis said their latest strikes were carried out in response to Saudi attacks on areas under their control.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had conducted two military operations involving ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. According to him, one operation targeted what he described as sensitive sites in Riyadh, while the other was aimed at Aramco facilities in Yanbu.

Saudi authorities had issued an air raid warning overnight. Residents in Riyadh later reported hearing explosions, while FlightRadar24 temporarily showed major disruptions at King Khalid International Airport before air traffic began returning to normal.

The United States also issued a regional security alert, warning that the conflict had the potential to escalate rapidly and citing previous Houthi attacks involving Saudi civilian airports.

Tensions Escalate In Yemen

The latest incident comes amid an intensifying conflict in Yemen, with the Houthis expanding their territorial control and Saudi Arabia carrying out repeated airstrikes against Houthi-held areas.

Residents in Riyadh were advised to remain indoors during the overnight alert. AFP journalists reported hearing two explosions before the Saudi civil defence agency lifted the warning roughly 30 minutes later.

The incident also follows an earlier dispute over an alleged Houthi attack targeting Mecca. Saudi Arabia accused the group of targeting the holy city, while the Houthis denied the allegation and described it as false.

The United Nations has said the renewed fighting has displaced more than 112,000 people, while nearly 3,000 others have crossed the sea to Djibouti.

The Yemen war began in 2014 after the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and other parts of the country. Saudi Arabia subsequently led a military intervention in March 2015. A fragile truce reached in 2022 later collapsed, with tensions rising again between the warring sides.