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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Bangkok Devotees Offer Bubble Tea To Bappa, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bangkok Devotees Offer Bubble Tea To Bappa, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: A viral video from Bangkok shows devotees offering bubble tea instead of traditional sweets to Lord Ganesha. Know why boba tea is offered at the temple near Union Mall.

Written By : Awadhesh Kumar |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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  • Ganesha, Phra Phikanet, revered for wisdom, art, success.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: In India, worshipping Lord Ganesha is considered incomplete without modaks and gram flour-boondi laddus. But a new video surfacing on social media has surprised everyone. In Thailand's capital, Bangkok, devotees are seen offering Bappa not laddus but the youth's favourite 'Boba Milk Tea ', i.e., bubble tea.

Bubble Tea Cups Lined Up Outside A Shopping Mall

This interesting video was shared by Bangkok-based content creator Piya Ping on her Instagram handle. In the video, she visits the Lord Ganesha temple located outside the city's famous Union Mall. Surprisingly, instead of the traditional sweets or fruits, large plastic cups of bubble tea with straws were lined up in front of Bappa's idol at the temple. Pia herself had brought several cups of bubble tea for the puja.

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The Mall Has A Guide Map Of The T-Shops

Another unique feature of the video is a guide board right near the temple, listing the different boba tea brands on different floors of Union Mall. This means that devotees visiting the temple can go inside the mall and purchase any brand of bubble tea of ​​their choice and offer it directly to Bappa.

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Upon Fulfillment Of The Wish, The Number Of Cups Ranges From 3 To 200

There's also a very interesting belief behind offering boba tea to Lord Ganesha. According to Pia Ping:

  • Origin of the belief: When a devotee first makes a wish to Bappa, he usually offers 2 or 3 cups of bubble tea.

  • Thanksgiving when a wish is fulfilled: When a wish is fulfilled, devotees offer double or even more cups than before to express gratitude.

  • Offering of up to 200 cups: Due to this tradition, the number of offerings increases from 3 cups to 6, 6 to 12, and sometimes it reaches 50 to 200 cups.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Piya Ping (@piya_pu)

Why Is Lord Ganesha Worshipped In Thailand?

In Thailand, Lord Ganesha is known as Phra Phikanet. Due to his deep connection to Thai Buddhist and Hindu cultures, locals consider him the god of wisdom, art, and success. Local culture holds that offerings to the deity should always be made with love, with the things one holds most dear. Since bubble tea is extremely popular in Southeast Asia, locals have integrated their faith into this modern drink.

This video has been viewed millions of times on social media. Indian users are delighted to see it, commenting that God is hungry only for devotion and love, whether it's laddus or bubble tea.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How do devotees choose which bubble tea to offer at the temple?

A guide board near the temple lists different boba tea brands available in Union Mall. This allows devotees to purchase any brand of their choice directly for their offering.

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Lord Ganesha Thailand Ganesha Bubble Tea Offering Bangkok Ganesha Temple Phra Phikanet Bubble Tea Offering To Ganesha Union Mall Bangkok Ganesha Worship In Thailand
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