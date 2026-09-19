Ganeshotsav 2026: Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Gets A Giant 251-Kg Modak Cake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune temple received a 251-kg modak-shaped rasmalai cake.

WS Bakers prepared this offering for second consecutive year.

The cake became an attraction, distributed as prasad.

Pandal featured Vrindavan's Prem Mandir theme.

Ganeshotsav 2026 in Pune witnessed an unusual offering at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, where devotees gathered to see a massive 251-kg modak-shaped cake. Made in a rasmalai flavour by Pune-based WS Bakers, the giant creation was presented during the morning rituals at the Prem Mandir-themed pandal. The offering marks the bakery’s second consecutive year of preparing a special dedication for Lord Ganesha. A team of around 40 to 50 people worked on the cake, which was later taken out of the inner area and distributed as prasad after the rituals. The offering quickly became an attraction for visitors.

251-Kg Modak-Shaped Cake

A giant 251-kg cake became one of the talking points of this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune. The cake was designed in the shape of a modak, a sweet traditionally associated with Lord Ganesha, while its flavour was inspired by rasmalai.

Pune-based WS Bakers prepared the elaborate offering and brought it to the Prem Mandir-themed Ganpati pandal during the morning rituals. Around 40 to 50 people were involved in making the oversized cake. According to WS Bakers Director Vikas Agarwal, the bakery has continued the offering for the second year. He explained that the idea was to bring together the traditional association of modaks with the celebratory nature of cakes.

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“This is now our second year dedicating an offering, and cake has gradually become a symbol of celebration, so the idea was to celebrate Bappa with a celebratory cake, in the shape of the modak, that he adores,” he said.

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Cake Distributed As Prasad

The unusual offering drew devotees to the pandal, with visitors stopping to see the giant cake, offer prayers and take pictures. Following the rituals, the cake was moved away from the inner area of the pandal and was later distributed among devotees as prasad.

Yatish Rasane, Executive President of Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, welcomed the initiative and said it added a community element to the festival. “We really appreciate Mr Vikas Agarwal and WS Bakers for this initiative; it really brings the community together,” Rasane said. The offering also gave visitors another attraction alongside the elaborate Ganpati decorations at the pandal.

Prem Mandir-Themed Dagdusheth Pandal

This year, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal has been designed around Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir. The large structure features temple-inspired detailing and scenes depicting episodes from Lord Krishna’s life, including Rasleela and Govardhan Leela.

The pandal measures around 120 feet in length, 90 feet in width, and 100 feet in height. The 251-kg modak-shaped cake became a notable part of the celebrations as devotees visited the pandal during Ganeshotsav. The festival began on September 14 and is scheduled to conclude on September 25 with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

The giant offering combined a familiar festive sweet associated with Ganesha with a cake created specifically for the occasion, giving devotees an unusual prasad experience during this year’s celebrations.