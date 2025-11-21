Nag Diwali 2025: Know Date, Significance, And More About This Festival

Nag Diwali 2025: Nag Diwali is a unique Hindu festival celebrated to honour Nag Devta, the serpent deity. While most people are familiar with Diwali and Dev Diwali, Nag Diwali holds a distinct spiritual significance. Observed every year during the bright half of the lunar month of Margashirsha, it falls on the fifth day (Panchami), just like Nag Panchami, and is primarily dedicated to the worship of serpents. The festival blends devotion, nature worship, and light, making it an important event for spiritual observance and family rituals.

When Is Nag Diwali 2025?

According to the Hindu calendar, Nag Diwali occurs 20 days after Dev Diwali. In 2025, the festival falls on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, which coincides with the auspicious date of Vivah Panchami. Devotees across various regions, especially in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, observe this day with special prayers, rituals, and fasting dedicated to Nag Devta.

Why Is Nag Diwali Celebrated?

Nag Diwali is celebrated to honour the divine serpent beings who are considered rulers of the underworld in Hindu mythology. Like Nag Panchami in Shravan month, this festival signifies reverence for Nag Devta. Devotees perform rituals to ensure prosperity, protection from negative influences, and the wellbeing of the family. Observing this festival is believed to bring harmony, reduce malefic effects like Kaal Sarp Dosh, and invite spiritual blessings. The festival symbolises faith, light, and the nurturing power of nature.

Rituals And Puja Of Nag Devta

On Nag Diwali, devotees create images or symbolic representations of serpents using materials like cow dung, clay, or rangoli patterns. Lamps are lit around the images, offerings of milk, sweets, and flowers are made, and mantras are chanted to invoke blessings. Observers often fast and maintain purity to amplify the spiritual energy. Many families perform this puja to protect their lineage, invite prosperity, and maintain familial happiness. It is a day for devotion, reflection, and expressing gratitude toward nature and the divine.

Benefits Of Nag Devta Puja

Nag Devta worship is believed to bring numerous spiritual and material benefits. It is said that those who honour the serpent deity gain the grace of Lord Shiva and relief from the malefic Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope. The rituals help in enhancing family happiness, ensuring the continuity of family lineage, and promoting overall wellbeing. By observing Nag Diwali, devotees reaffirm their connection with nature, invoke divine protection, and cultivate faith that balances spiritual and worldly prosperity.