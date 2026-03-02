Holika Puja is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, success, and good health to the household. Holika Dahan is performed on the night of Falgun Purnima during a Bhadra-free muhurat. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2, 2026. Devotees consider the night of Holika Dahan extremely powerful from a spiritual perspective.

It is believed that after performing Holika Puja, offering specific sacred items into the bonfire helps remove obstacles and hardships from life. Many also believe that sincere prayers made on this night lead to the quick fulfillment of wishes. Here is a look at the essential puja materials and what should be offered in the Holika fire.

Holika Dahan Puja Samagri

Garland made of cow dung cakes

Flowers

Kumkum (vermilion)

Rice

Turmeric

Incense sticks

Earthen lamp (diya)

Camphor

Jaggery

Sugar candies (batasha)

Coconut filled with water

Gulal (colored powder)

Sacred thread (kalava)

Ghee

Mustard seeds

Red cloth

Kalash (pot filled with water)

Seven types of traditional dishes

Sweets, especially gujiya

Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat

On March 2, the muhurat for Holika Dahan will begin after sunset and continue until midnight. According to tradition, performing the puja during sunset is considered highly auspicious. Devotees can begin the rituals after 6 PM.

What To Offer In Holika Dahan Fire

Offering certain sacred items into the Holika fire is considered highly beneficial. Here’s what devotees traditionally offer and the spiritual significance attached to each:

Grains (Barley and Wheat Ears)

Offering newly harvested crops symbolizes gratitude and prayers for prosperity and a good harvest in the coming year.

Offering newly harvested crops symbolizes gratitude and prayers for prosperity and a good harvest in the coming year. Cow Dung Cakes

Burning cow dung cakes is believed to spread positivity and protect the household from the evil eye.

Burning cow dung cakes is believed to spread positivity and protect the household from the evil eye. Coconut (Shrifal)

Considered a symbol of completeness and auspiciousness, offering coconut is believed to remove poverty and bring abundance.

Considered a symbol of completeness and auspiciousness, offering coconut is believed to remove poverty and bring abundance. Cloves and Jaggery

These are offered to overcome financial difficulties and eliminate negative energies.

These are offered to overcome financial difficulties and eliminate negative energies. Yellow Mustard Seeds

Used to pray for domestic happiness, prosperity, and growth in employment or business opportunities.

Used to pray for domestic happiness, prosperity, and growth in employment or business opportunities. Salt

It is believed that adding a handful of salt to the Holika fire helps destroy negative forces within the home.

It is believed that adding a handful of salt to the Holika fire helps destroy negative forces within the home. Camphor and Green Cardamom

These are offered to purify the home environment and promote good health among family members.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]