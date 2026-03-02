Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Muhurat And Items To Offer In Sacred Fire
Holika Dahan 2026 will be observed today on March 2. Check the complete puja samagri list, muhurat, and sacred offerings believed to bring prosperity, health and positivity.
Holika Puja is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, success, and good health to the household. Holika Dahan is performed on the night of Falgun Purnima during a Bhadra-free muhurat. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2, 2026. Devotees consider the night of Holika Dahan extremely powerful from a spiritual perspective.
It is believed that after performing Holika Puja, offering specific sacred items into the bonfire helps remove obstacles and hardships from life. Many also believe that sincere prayers made on this night lead to the quick fulfillment of wishes. Here is a look at the essential puja materials and what should be offered in the Holika fire.
Holika Dahan Puja Samagri
- Garland made of cow dung cakes
- Flowers
- Kumkum (vermilion)
- Rice
- Turmeric
- Incense sticks
- Earthen lamp (diya)
- Camphor
- Jaggery
- Sugar candies (batasha)
- Coconut filled with water
- Gulal (colored powder)
- Sacred thread (kalava)
- Ghee
- Mustard seeds
- Red cloth
- Kalash (pot filled with water)
- Seven types of traditional dishes
- Sweets, especially gujiya
Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat
On March 2, the muhurat for Holika Dahan will begin after sunset and continue until midnight. According to tradition, performing the puja during sunset is considered highly auspicious. Devotees can begin the rituals after 6 PM.
What To Offer In Holika Dahan Fire
Offering certain sacred items into the Holika fire is considered highly beneficial. Here’s what devotees traditionally offer and the spiritual significance attached to each:
- Grains (Barley and Wheat Ears)
Offering newly harvested crops symbolizes gratitude and prayers for prosperity and a good harvest in the coming year.
- Cow Dung Cakes
Burning cow dung cakes is believed to spread positivity and protect the household from the evil eye.
- Coconut (Shrifal)
Considered a symbol of completeness and auspiciousness, offering coconut is believed to remove poverty and bring abundance.
- Cloves and Jaggery
These are offered to overcome financial difficulties and eliminate negative energies.
- Yellow Mustard Seeds
Used to pray for domestic happiness, prosperity, and growth in employment or business opportunities.
- Salt
It is believed that adding a handful of salt to the Holika fire helps destroy negative forces within the home.
- Camphor and Green Cardamom
These are offered to purify the home environment and promote good health among family members.
