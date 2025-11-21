Friday Puja: Why Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi On Fridays Is Believed To Bring Wealth And Peace

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionFriday Puja: Why Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi On Fridays Is Believed To Bring Wealth And Peace

Know the significance, rituals and benefits of Friday Puja dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Santoshi Mata, believed to bring prosperity, harmony and fulfilment of desires.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Friday Puja: Friday holds a special place in Hindu tradition, especially for those seeking wealth, harmony and emotional balance within the home. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Santoshi Mata, this day is believed to strengthen financial stability, invite auspiciousness and bring peace into relationships. Astrology associates Friday with the planet Venus or Shukra, symbolising luxury, love, beauty, material comfort and marital bliss. Many devotees observe Friday Vrat and perform puja with deep faith, hoping for prosperity and fulfilment of desires.

ALSO READ: Adhik Maas 2026: Know Dates, Significance, And Why A Double Jyeshth Month Occurs

Importance Of Friday Puja In Hindu Belief

In Hindu tradition, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Santoshi Mata on Friday is considered highly auspicious for enhancing prosperity and maintaining household harmony. Devotees believe that performing the puja with devotion helps remove obstacles, attract wealth and create a positive environment within the family. It is said that those who worship sincerely experience peace in relationships, improved domestic harmony and relief from financial challenges.

Wearing white attire on Friday is considered especially favourable. Donating white items such as rice, curd and sugar candy is believed to enhance good fortune. Offering fragrant items like sandalwood, attar or rose water is also linked with inviting divine grace and purity into the home.

Step-by-Step Friday Puja Vidhi For Lakshmi Ji And Santoshi Mata

Friday rituals begin early in the morning with a bath, followed by cleaning the home, an essential step, as cleanliness is believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. A clean entrance and puja space are considered signs of respect and are believed to attract positive energy and financial growth.

Devotees wear white clothes and prepare the puja altar with flowers, a lamp and incense sticks. Offerings usually include jaggery, roasted gram and sugar candy. Lighting a diya and reciting Lakshmi mantras or Santoshi Mata’s prayers helps increase positivity and devotion.

Concluding the puja with an aarti and a heartfelt prayer for peace, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes is believed to strengthen one’s spiritual energy. Those who observe the Friday fast with discipline and sincerity are believed to receive the blessings of both goddesses, improving marital happiness and inviting sustained prosperity into their lives.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Lakshmi Puja Friday Puja Santoshi Mata Puja Friday Vrat
