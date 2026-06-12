Muharram 2026 Date: Will The Crescent Moon Be Seen On June 16 Or 17?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muharram, Islam's second holiest month, begins with new moon.

Exact dates vary globally; 2026 Muharram expected mid-June.

Ashura, 10th Muharram, commemorates Imam Hussain's martyrdom for justice.

Muharram is the first holy month of the Islamic calendar and the second holy month of Islam after Ramadan. It is said that Muharram is the time when Allah forbids war.

The first month of the Islamic New Year, which is called Muharram. Muharram begins with the sighting of the new moon (Hilal). It marks the beginning of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world. All the festivals related to the religion of Islam are celebrated according to the moon. Therefore, the exact date is known only after the sighting of the new moon.

Muharram 2026 Date

Muharram begins with the first new crescent moon after the new moon. However, the date of Muharram may be different depending on the location, weather and method of viewing the moon. This is the reason why the date of Muharram is usually different in different countries. In Saudi Arabia, Islamic festivals are celebrated a day earlier, while in Asian countries, Islamic festivals are celebrated for a day.

Many Muslims use different criteria to determine the beginning of the Islamic New Year calendar, such as the Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA), which has some rules for calculating the date, such as the moon being born (being new) before sunset in Mecca and the moon setting after sunset.

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Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered one of the four holy months. Ashura has special significance on the 10th day of Muharram. This year, the beginning of Muhurram is likely to start around 16 or 17 June 2026. However, the last date will be known only after the moon is sighted. If the moon is seen on 16 June, then the day of Youm-e-Ashura on 25 June will be on 25 June. At the same time, if the moon is not seen on 16 June, then Ashura can fall on 26 June.

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What Is Youm-e-Ashura?

'Ashura' means 'ten' or 'tenth'. Youm-e-Ashura is celebrated on the 10th day of Muharram. On this day, the Muslim community, especially Shia Muslims, remember and mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain. According to Islamic belief, Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad, fought against injustice and tyranny in the field of Karbala. On the 10th of Muharram, he was martyred along with his family and companions. In Islam, Imam Hussain's sacrifice is considered a symbol of truth, justice and supreme sacrifice for humanity.

On this day, Tazia processions are taken out at many places remembering the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and the incident of Karbala. Muslims celebrate this festival with reverence, tradition and respect.

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