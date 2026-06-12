Hariyali Teej 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Special Offerings To Shiva-Parvati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hariyali Teej, August 15, 2026, honors Shiva-Parvati.

Married women fast for husband's well-being, unmarried seek partner.

Rituals include clay idol worship, green attire, traditional offerings.

Day signifies happiness, prosperity, removing afflictions with devotion.

Sawan Teej will be celebrated on 15 August 2026. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, married women observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the long life, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. Unmarried women also keep the vrat to seek a suitable life partner.

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Sawan Teej 2026

Shravani Teej is considered to be the biggest festival of women in Sawan, which is known as Hariyali Teej. This year, Sawan Teej falls on August 15, 2026. The month of Sawan is considered to be the most important to get happiness, good fortune, success, prosperity.

This month is also said to remove diseases, afflictions and disorders. This month is dear to Shiva and on Hariyali Teej, Goddess Parvati had found Shiva as her husband after doing hard penance. This is the reason why virgin girls and married women wait for this day throughout the year.

Sawan Teej 2026 Muhurat

The Hariyali Tritiya date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan will start at 6.46 pm on 14 August 2026 and will end the next day on 15 August 2026 at 5.28 pm.

Puja Muhurat: 7.29 am - 9.08 am

Afternoon Muhurat: 12.25 PM - 5.22 PM

Yoga - On this day, the combination of Shiva, Siddha and Ravi Yoga is being formed. It is considered very rare to have Shiva Yoga for Shiva worship. The sadhana done in it will remove all the problems.

Hariyali Teej Puja Vidhi

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women wake up in the morning in Brahma Muhurta and retire from bathing etc. and first offer Arghya to Lord Surya. After this, water is offered on the peepal tree and happiness and prosperity are prayed.

After this, the idols of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are made from clay and worshiped with rituals. Women join the puja by adorning sixteen adornments and decorate the puja thali with items related to Suhag such as bangles, vermilion, mehendi, bindi and other items of adornment. Fasting and fasting are observed throughout the day and Shiva-Parvati is worshiped both in the morning and evening and blessings of a happy married life are sought.

Tradition of Hariyali Teej

The festival of Hariyali Teej is considered a symbol of the greenery of Sawan and marital happiness. On this day, married women especially wear green clothes and bangles, which are considered to symbolize happiness, progress and new energy in life.

On this occasion, women wear sixteen makeups, apply mehndi on their hands and enjoy the traditional festivities. Newly married women often celebrate this festival in their parental home and pray for love, happiness and peace in their married life. After the puja, women swing swings and celebrate this festival with traditional songs of Sawan.

Special Significance Of Sawan Teej 2026

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with full devotion. It is believed that fasting on this day brings love and stability in married life. Many women also observe a waterless fast and break the fast in an auspicious time the next day.

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What To offer On Hariyali Teej?

Rice Kheer: It is considered auspicious to offer rice kheer on the day of Hariyali Teej. It is considered a symbol of happiness and sweetness.

Semolina Halwa: Offering semolina halwa to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is considered auspicious.

Malpua: Traditionally, sweet malpuas are offered to Gauri-Shankar and are considered special offerings.

Panchameva: It is considered auspicious to include panchmewa prepared from cashew nuts, almonds, raisins, chuara and copra in the bhog.

Ghevar: The celebration of Hariyali Teej is considered incomplete without ghevart. It is the traditional dessert of this festival and is specially included in the puja bhog.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]