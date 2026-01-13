Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMakar Sankranti 2026: Is It On 14 Or 15 January? Know The Correct Date

Makar Sankranti 2026: Is It On 14 Or 15 January? Know The Correct Date

Makar Sankranti 2026 date confusion resolved. Know whether to celebrate on 14 or 15 January with full shastra, astrology and puja significance explained.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti, one of the most spiritually significant Hindu festivals, symbolises the journey from darkness to light, ignorance to wisdom, and winter towards the life-giving warmth of spring. In 2026, however, the festival’s date has triggered widespread confusion, with many wondering whether it should be celebrated on 14 January or 15 January. The answer lies in a careful understanding of astrology, shastra, and sacred timing principles.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2026 And Ekadashi Fall On The Same Day; Know How To Eat Khichdi And Donate Rice Correctly

Why Makar Sankranti Holds Immense Religious Importance

According to Hindu scriptures, Makar Sankranti marks the moment when the Sun enters Capricorn (Makar Rashi) and begins its northward journey, known as Uttarayan. This celestial movement is considered highly auspicious. From this day onward, all positive and sacred activities resume, planetary influences improve, and spiritual energy intensifies.

On this sacred occasion, devotees perform holy bathing, charity (daan), ancestor offerings (tarpan) and prepare the traditional khichdi bhog, believed to invite prosperity, peace and good fortune into one’s life.

Why There Is Confusion About The 2026 Date

Astrologer Anish Vyas explains that Makar Sankranti is observed based on the Sun’s actual transit into Capricorn, combined with the principle of Udaya Tithi (the lunar day prevailing at sunrise).

In 2026, the Sun enters Capricorn on 14 January at 3:07 PM

Because this transition occurs in the afternoon, many are uncertain whether the festival should be observed the same day or the following morning.

14 Or 15 January: Which Is The Correct Day?

14 January 2026 - The Transit-Based Celebration

Astrologically, the moment the Sun enters Capricorn itself defines the festival. Hence, many scholars affirm that 14 January is the primary and correct date. The Panchang also assigns the Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal on this day. Since Ekadashi also falls on 14 January, devotees observing Sankranti on this date are advised to prepare khichdi and perform rice donations on 15 January.

15 January 2026 - The Udaya Tithi Observance

According to classical texts, Makar Sankranti rituals such as holy bathing and charity should be performed during the sunrise following the Sun’s transit. Therefore, 15 January becomes ideal for snan-daan activities.

Because the Sun’s transit occurs in the afternoon, 14 January 2026 remains the universally accepted date of Makar Sankranti, while 15 January is best for sacred bathing and charity rituals.

Makar Sankranti 2026 beautifully aligns cosmic movement with spiritual renewal. Whether you observe it on the day of transit or during the sacred sunrise rituals, the festival’s true essence lies in gratitude, giving, devotion and inner illumination.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Makar Sankranti symbolize?

Makar Sankranti symbolizes the journey from darkness to light, ignorance to wisdom, and the transition from winter to the warmth of spring. It marks the Sun's northward journey, Uttarayan.

Why is there confusion about the date of Makar Sankranti in 2026?

The confusion arises because the Sun enters Capricorn on January 14th at 3:07 PM, and the correct observance can be based on this transit time or the sunrise of the following day.

Which date is considered the primary celebration day for Makar Sankranti in 2026?

January 14th, 2026, is considered the primary and correct date based on the Sun's actual transit into Capricorn. The Panchang also assigns auspicious timings on this day.

When should sacred bathing and charity rituals be performed for Makar Sankranti in 2026?

According to classical texts, rituals like holy bathing and charity are best performed during the sunrise following the Sun's transit. Therefore, January 15th, 2026, is ideal for these activities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarayan Makar Sankranti 2026 Makar Sankranti 2026 Date
