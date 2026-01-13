Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Makar Sankranti And Shattila Ekadashi 2026: In 2026, Makar Sankranti arrives with an extraordinary spiritual alignment — Shattila Ekadashi and Makar Sankranti falling on the same day, 14 January, creating a powerful religious yog after 23 long years. According to the Hindu Panchang, this rare coincidence last occurred in 2003, making 2026 immensely significant for devotees seeking prosperity, health and spiritual merit.

However, this divine conjunction also creates confusion. Both festivals carry distinct rules, especially regarding food, fasting and charity. Should khichdi be eaten? Can rice be donated on Ekadashi? Here is the complete, easy-to-follow guide.

Should Khichdi Be Eaten On Makar Sankranti 2026?

According to sacred scriptures, consuming rice on Ekadashi destroys the merit of the fast. Even those who are not observing the Ekadashi vrat are advised to avoid rice completely on this holy day.

Therefore, in 2026, khichdi must NOT be eaten on Makar Sankranti itself because rice is its main ingredient.

Instead, devotees may consume khichdi on Dashami (13 January) or Dwadashi (15 January).

On the Sankranti day itself, it is highly auspicious to eat preparations made from sesame (til) such as laddoos, chikki or sweets. This ensures both Sankranti punya and Ekadashi discipline are perfectly maintained.

How To Observe Fasting On This Rare Day

Devotees observing Shattila Ekadashi on 14 January should follow Ekadashi vrat rules strictly:

Avoid rice and grains

Consume fruits, milk, nuts and sesame-based foods

Spend the day in prayer, charity and spiritual discipline

This combined observance magnifies blessings and is believed to remove obstacles, sins and negative karma.

Can Khichdi Or Rice Be Donated On Makar Sankranti 2026?

Traditionally, donating khichdi on Makar Sankranti is considered extremely auspicious, but this year’s Ekadashi tithi alters the rule.

Because rice donation is forbidden on Ekadashi, devotees must avoid donating khichdi or rice on 14 January 2026.

Instead, one should donate:

Jaggery (gud)

Wheat

Bajra

Sesame (til)

Warm clothes or blankets

These donations bring immense spiritual rewards and fulfil the true purpose of both sacred occasions.

Why This Yog Is So Powerful

Astrologers say such rare yogs intensify spiritual energy, making prayers, fasting and charity far more effective. Observing the correct rituals on this day is believed to attract health, prosperity, family harmony and divine protection for the entire year.

