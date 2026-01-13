Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Makar Sankranti 2026 And Ekadashi Fall On The Same Day; Know How To Eat Khichdi And Donate Rice Correctly

Makar Sankranti 2026 falls with Shattila Ekadashi after 23 years. Learn correct khichdi rules, fasting methods and auspicious donation guidelines for divine blessings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Makar Sankranti And Shattila Ekadashi 2026: In 2026, Makar Sankranti arrives with an extraordinary spiritual alignment — Shattila Ekadashi and Makar Sankranti falling on the same day, 14 January, creating a powerful religious yog after 23 long years. According to the Hindu Panchang, this rare coincidence last occurred in 2003, making 2026 immensely significant for devotees seeking prosperity, health and spiritual merit.

However, this divine conjunction also creates confusion. Both festivals carry distinct rules, especially regarding food, fasting and charity. Should khichdi be eaten? Can rice be donated on Ekadashi? Here is the complete, easy-to-follow guide.

ALSO READ: Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Rare Auspicious Yogs On 14 January Promise Wealth, Fortune And Divine Blessings

Should Khichdi Be Eaten On Makar Sankranti 2026?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
According to sacred scriptures, consuming rice on Ekadashi destroys the merit of the fast. Even those who are not observing the Ekadashi vrat are advised to avoid rice completely on this holy day.

Therefore, in 2026, khichdi must NOT be eaten on Makar Sankranti itself because rice is its main ingredient.

Instead, devotees may consume khichdi on Dashami (13 January) or Dwadashi (15 January).

On the Sankranti day itself, it is highly auspicious to eat preparations made from sesame (til) such as laddoos, chikki or sweets. This ensures both Sankranti punya and Ekadashi discipline are perfectly maintained.

How To Observe Fasting On This Rare Day

Devotees observing Shattila Ekadashi on 14 January should follow Ekadashi vrat rules strictly:

  • Avoid rice and grains
  • Consume fruits, milk, nuts and sesame-based foods
  • Spend the day in prayer, charity and spiritual discipline

This combined observance magnifies blessings and is believed to remove obstacles, sins and negative karma.

Can Khichdi Or Rice Be Donated On Makar Sankranti 2026?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Traditionally, donating khichdi on Makar Sankranti is considered extremely auspicious, but this year’s Ekadashi tithi alters the rule.

Because rice donation is forbidden on Ekadashi, devotees must avoid donating khichdi or rice on 14 January 2026.

Instead, one should donate:

  • Jaggery (gud)
  • Wheat
  • Bajra
  • Sesame (til)
  • Warm clothes or blankets

These donations bring immense spiritual rewards and fulfil the true purpose of both sacred occasions.

Why This Yog Is So Powerful

Astrologers say such rare yogs intensify spiritual energy, making prayers, fasting and charity far more effective. Observing the correct rituals on this day is believed to attract health, prosperity, family harmony and divine protection for the entire year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should khichdi not be eaten on Makar Sankranti 2026?

Khichdi should not be eaten on Makar Sankranti 2026 because it contains rice, which is forbidden on Ekadashi. Eating rice on Ekadashi negates the merit of the fast.

When can khichdi be consumed in 2026 if not on Makar Sankranti?

If you wish to eat khichdi in 2026, you can consume it on Dashami (January 13th) or Dwadashi (January 15th), avoiding it on Ekadashi itself.

What kind of food is auspicious to eat on Makar Sankranti 2026?

On Makar Sankranti day in 2026, it is auspicious to eat preparations made from sesame (til), such as laddoos or chikki, to maintain both Sankranti punya and Ekadashi discipline.

What items should be avoided during Shattila Ekadashi fasting?

During Shattila Ekadashi fasting, devotees should avoid rice and grains. They can consume fruits, milk, nuts, and sesame-based foods.

What donations are recommended on Makar Sankranti 2026?

Instead of donating khichdi or rice on January 14th, 2026, it is recommended to donate jaggery, wheat, bajra, sesame (til), or warm clothes and blankets.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Rules Shattila Ekadashi Makar Sankranti 2026 Makar Sankranti Khichdi Daan
