IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Being Caught Cheating In Exam, Students Protest

A student at IIT Bombay in Mumbai’s Powai area died by suicide, following which a protest by students was witnessed across the campus.

A large number of students gathered to protest the incident and raised slogans against the administration, leading to a tense situation on the IIT campus for some time.

Student Allegedly Caught Cheating In Exam

According to preliminary information from sources, the student was a BTech student who was allegedly caught cheating during an examination.

Following the incident, teachers reportedly told the student that action would be taken against him. The student then went to his hostel and allegedly died by suicide in the evening.

Police, Administration Probe Incident

After news of the student’s death emerged, a large number of students gathered on campus and launched a protest against the administration.

The administration and police are investigating the incident. The actual reason behind the student’s death and whether it was linked to the alleged cheating incident will be established after the investigation.