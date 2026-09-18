Mamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist

The Nandigram by-election took a dramatic turn on Friday (September 18), with Congress candidate Milan Pradhan being arrested in connection with an old murder case.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest.

TMC Faces Double Setback

West Bengal's political landscape witnessed fresh turmoil on Friday after the Election Commission froze the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) symbol and name.

The party also faced a setback in Nandigram after its candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew her candidacy.

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Following the withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee decided to back Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram by-election.

Congress Candidate Arrested

Pradhan's arrest in connection with an old murder case has now added another twist to the Nandigram bypoll, coming on the same day that Mamata announced her support for his candidature.

ALSO READ: Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’