India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsMamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist

Mamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

The Nandigram by-election took a dramatic turn on Friday (September 18), with Congress candidate Milan Pradhan being arrested in connection with an old murder case.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest.

TMC Faces Double Setback

West Bengal's political landscape witnessed fresh turmoil on Friday after the Election Commission froze the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) symbol and name.

The party also faced a setback in Nandigram after its candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew her candidacy.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions

Following the withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee decided to back Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram by-election.

Congress Candidate Arrested

Pradhan's arrest in connection with an old murder case has now added another twist to the Nandigram bypoll, coming on the same day that Mamata announced her support for his candidature.

ALSO READ: Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arrest Mamata Banerjee Twist TMC Mamata Banerjee .TMC Nandigram Bypoll TMC Setback
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’
Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Nominee Withdraws; TMC Chief Springs Congress Surprise
World
PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions
PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions
Cities
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
Bengaluru Jail Turns Bakery Into Second-Chance Initiative, Inmates To Train And Sell Products Across City
India
‘Unacceptable And Unprofessional’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
‘Unacceptable': India Rejects Pak’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget