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English NewsNewsWorldPM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions

PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cooperation covered energy, defense, technology, investment, and health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the phone on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region.

India-UAE Partnership

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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Their conversation covered cooperation across key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which key sectors were covered in their cooperation discussion?

Their conversation covered cooperation across key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, investment, and health.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed West Asia Tensions
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