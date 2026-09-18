PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cooperation covered energy, defense, technology, investment, and health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the phone on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region.

India-UAE Partnership

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes.



We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2026

Their conversation covered cooperation across key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

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