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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols

Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without visiting its iconic Ganpati pandals. Discover the famous idols and grand pandals worth visiting during Ganeshotsav 2026.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without visiting its iconic Ganpati pandals. Discover the famous idols and grand pandals worth visiting during Ganeshotsav 2026.

Mumbai Ganpati Darshan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Ganpati and more famous pandals.

1/5
This image features Mumbai's iconic GSB Ganpati idol Pandal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The majestic Lord Ganesha idol is seated on a golden throne, intricately adorned with elaborate gold jewelry, a grand crown, and flower garlands. It is set against a massive silver decorative arch (Prabhavali) and vibrant yellow and orange marigold floral backdrops. It is adorned by 66 kgs of pure gold and 335 Kgs of Silver.
This image features Mumbai's iconic GSB Ganpati idol Pandal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The majestic Lord Ganesha idol is seated on a golden throne, intricately adorned with elaborate gold jewelry, a grand crown, and flower garlands. It is set against a massive silver decorative arch (Prabhavali) and vibrant yellow and orange marigold floral backdrops. It is adorned by 66 kgs of pure gold and 335 Kgs of Silver.
2/5
The Mumbai Cha Raja pandal at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, is designed with a dramatic, sky-blue celestial theme. It is celebrating its 99th year of Ganpati Celebrations. The striking 22-foot idol is depicted in a powerful, dancing posture, balancing atop a giant pink lotus held by a blue hand. Golden hanging bells accent the backdrop.
The Mumbai Cha Raja pandal at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, is designed with a dramatic, sky-blue celestial theme. It is celebrating its 99th year of Ganpati Celebrations. The striking 22-foot idol is depicted in a powerful, dancing posture, balancing atop a giant pink lotus held by a blue hand. Golden hanging bells accent the backdrop.
3/5
The image captures the majestic Andhericha Raja idol, unveiled at Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, for Ganeshotsav 2026.The life-size idol is seated elegantly against an intricately designed, gleaming golden temple backdrop. It features soft pink ears, a raised blessing hand, and is adorned with detailed golden ornaments, armbands, a signature crown, and a delicate stone-studded tilak.
The image captures the majestic Andhericha Raja idol, unveiled at Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, for Ganeshotsav 2026.The life-size idol is seated elegantly against an intricately designed, gleaming golden temple backdrop. It features soft pink ears, a raised blessing hand, and is adorned with detailed golden ornaments, armbands, a signature crown, and a delicate stone-studded tilak.
4/5
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani idol, unveiled at Chinchpokli, Mumbai, for Ganeshotsav 2026. The towering 24-foot multi-armed idol is seated on a grand, intricately carved throne. It is adorned with a detailed golden crown, armbands, and a multi-layered garland of fresh flowers and currency.
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani idol, unveiled at Chinchpokli, Mumbai, for Ganeshotsav 2026. The towering 24-foot multi-armed idol is seated on a grand, intricately carved throne. It is adorned with a detailed golden crown, armbands, and a multi-layered garland of fresh flowers and currency.
5/5
Lalbaugcha Raja has been attracting lakhs of devotees since 1934. This year, the grand pandal has been designed in a temple-inspired style, featuring intricate brickwork, gold-plated elements and elaborate traditional detailing. One of the major attractions is the grand entrance, which features multiple gates and a massive Shivling inspired by Ujjain Mahakaal. A towering statue of Lord Shiva stands above the entrance, holding a damaru and kamandalu. The setup also features a striking visual effect in which Lord Shiva’s red eye appears to blink. The idol was officially revealed at 7 PM on September 11, with Lalbaugcha Raja seen seated in a traditional orange dhoti and blessing devotees.
Lalbaugcha Raja has been attracting lakhs of devotees since 1934. This year, the grand pandal has been designed in a temple-inspired style, featuring intricate brickwork, gold-plated elements and elaborate traditional detailing. One of the major attractions is the grand entrance, which features multiple gates and a massive Shivling inspired by Ujjain Mahakaal. A towering statue of Lord Shiva stands above the entrance, holding a damaru and kamandalu. The setup also features a striking visual effect in which Lord Shiva’s red eye appears to blink. The idol was officially revealed at 7 PM on September 11, with Lalbaugcha Raja seen seated in a traditional orange dhoti and blessing devotees.
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Famous Ganpati Pandals In Mumbai Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Famous Ganesh Pandals To Visit GSB Ganpati Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Chinchpokli Cha Chintaman

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