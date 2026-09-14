Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols

Lalbaugcha Raja has been attracting lakhs of devotees since 1934. This year, the grand pandal has been designed in a temple-inspired style, featuring intricate brickwork, gold-plated elements and elaborate traditional detailing. One of the major attractions is the grand entrance, which features multiple gates and a massive Shivling inspired by Ujjain Mahakaal. A towering statue of Lord Shiva stands above the entrance, holding a damaru and kamandalu. The setup also features a striking visual effect in which Lord Shiva’s red eye appears to blink. The idol was officially revealed at 7 PM on September 11, with Lalbaugcha Raja seen seated in a traditional orange dhoti and blessing devotees.