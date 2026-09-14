Explorer
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols
Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without visiting its iconic Ganpati pandals. Discover the famous idols and grand pandals worth visiting during Ganeshotsav 2026.
Mumbai Ganpati Darshan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Ganpati and more famous pandals.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Religion
5 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols
Religion
5 Photos
Mahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats
Religion
9 Photos
Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri
Religion
8 Photos
Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices
Religion
6 Photos
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Religion
8 Photos
AI Reimagines Kanwar Yatra With A Twist – From Akshay Kumar To Elon Musk, All Join The Sacred Yatra
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Religion
Chaurchan 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time And Significance Of Moon Worship
Religion
Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance
Religion
Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH
Religion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH
Advertisement
Religion
5 Photos
Mahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats
Religion
9 Photos
Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri
Nayanima Basu
Opinion