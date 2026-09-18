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English NewsNewsWorld16 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Pakistan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers In Kohat

16 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Pakistan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers In Kohat

At least 15 people were killed and over 50 injured after a blast struck a mosque near Pakistan’s Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayers.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Explosion in Pakistan's Kohat killed 15, injured over 50.
  • Blast struck Police Lines mosque during Friday prayers, causing damage.
  • Suspected vehicle bomb led to gunfire, prompted extensive rescue operations.
  • Authorities are investigating the attack; no group claimed responsibility.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a powerful explosion struck the Police Lines area in Kohat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, according to hospital and police officials. The blast hit the vicinity of the old Police Lines, severely damaging the outer portion of a mosque and bringing down a boundary wall. Rescue teams rushed to the site as authorities launched an operation to search through the debris and evacuate those trapped.

District Headquarters Hospital medical superintendent Tahir Ali Shah told Geo News that 15 bodies and more than 50 injured people had been brought to the hospital. The facility declared an emergency following the influx of casualties.

Blast Hits Police Lines

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed that the explosion took place at a mosque within the Police Lines compound.

Most of those injured were worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers. Rescue 1122 teams reached the area and began removing people from the rubble before transporting the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

The blast also damaged nearby structures, while authorities closed the Kohat-Hangu Road to traffic and deployed additional police personnel around the Police Lines.

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Vehicle Explosion Suspected

According to preliminary information cited by police, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the old Police Lines. The explosion was followed by firing, with security personnel engaging suspected attackers, officials said.

The Central Police Office has sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer in Kohat. Authorities are continuing to investigate the nature of the explosion and the sequence of events that followed.

Reports from the scene also indicated that gunfire continued after the blast, prompting additional security deployment in the area.

Investigation Underway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi condemned the incident and directed officials to ensure that all available medical resources were used to treat the injured. He also sought a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. While the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has previously carried out attacks targeting security personnel and civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, responsibility for the Kohat blast had not been established at the time of reporting.

The incident comes years after a deadly bombing at a mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar. The January 2023 attack killed more than 80 people and injured hundreds.

Rescue and security operations at the Kohat site are continuing, with authorities expected to provide further details on the casualties, attackers and circumstances of the blast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Kohat district?

A powerful explosion struck the Police Lines area in Kohat district, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. It resulted in casualties and significant damage to nearby structures.

How many people were affected by the blast?

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the Kohat explosion. Most of the injured were worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers.

What is suspected to be the cause of the explosion?

According to preliminary police information, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the old Police Lines. The explosion was reportedly followed by firing.

Has any group claimed responsibility for the attack?

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and seeking a detailed report.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Breaking News Pakistan Mosque Blast ABP Live Kohat Blast
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