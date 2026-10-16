Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Bhog And Aarti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri Day 6 honours Maa Katyayani, Durga's sixth form.

Worship involves rituals, mantras, yellow sweets, and honey.

Devotees seek blessings for courage, protection, and prosperity.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 6 falls on Friday, October 16, and is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. Worshipped for her divine strength and protective powers, the Goddess is depicted with four arms and a lion as her vehicle. Devotees observe the day with traditional puja rituals, prayers, and mantra chanting, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Yellow-coloured sweets are considered auspicious offerings, while honey and gram flour pudding may also be presented during worship. Here is a guide to Maa Katyayani's appearance, puja vidhi, mantras, bhog and aarti.

Maa Katyayani: Form And Puja Vidhi

Maa Katyayani is the sixth manifestation of Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri. According to Hindu tradition, she is associated with courage, strength, and protection from negative forces.

The Goddess is portrayed with four arms and a golden complexion. Her upper right hand is held in Abhayamudra, symbolising protection, while the lower right hand displays Varadamudra, representing blessings. She holds a sword, known as Chandrahas, in her upper left hand and a lotus in her lower left hand. A lion serves as her vehicle.

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How To Worship Maa Katyayani

Devotees can follow these traditional steps while performing the puja:

Wake up early, preferably during Brahma Muhurta, and bathe before beginning the rituals.

Wear clean clothes. Red or yellow attire may be chosen for the occasion.

Clean the puja area and sprinkle Ganga water around it.

Place a clean red or yellow cloth on a wooden platform and install the idol or image of Maa Katyayani.

Worship the Kalash first, then offer fresh flowers and a garland to the Goddess.

Light a lamp filled with pure desi ghee and apply roli as part of the traditional worship.

Offer honey on a betel leaf, along with cloves and other customary offerings.

Recite the relevant prayers and fasting story, if observed, before concluding the ritual with camphor and aarti.

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Maa Katyayani Puja Mantra And Bhog

Mantra chanting is an important part of Maa Katyayani's worship. Devotees traditionally recite her mantras with devotion, with 108 repetitions considered auspicious.

Maa Katyayani Mantra:

"Katyayani Mahamaye, Mahayoginyadhishwari. Nandagopasutam Devi, I bow to you my husband."

Prayer To Maa Katyayani:

"Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani. Jai Jagmata, Queen of the world."

Another Katyayani Mantra:

"Kanchanabha Varabhayam Padmadharam Muktojjavalam. Smera Mukhi Shivapatni Katyayani Namostute."

The mantras are traditionally recited to seek the Goddess's blessings. The first mantra is also associated with prayers for a suitable life partner in certain Hindu traditions.

What To Offer Maa Katyayani

Yellow-coloured sweets are considered auspicious bhog for Maa Katyayani. Devotees may offer yellow barfi or gram flour pudding (besan halwa), according to family traditions. Honey is another offering associated with her worship. After offering bhog, devotees can pray for peace, prosperity, and well-being for their families. Offerings may vary according to regional customs and individual household practices.

Maa Katyayani Aarti

Devotees conclude the puja by performing aarti and singing praises of the Goddess. The following lines are included in the aarti shared for Maa Katyayani:

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani.

Jai Jagmata, the Queen of the world.

Your place is Baijnath.

There, the name of the boon-giver is called. There

are many names, many abodes.

This place is also a place of happiness.

Your light is there in every temple.

Somewhere the glory of Yogeshwari is unique.

Celebrations are held everywhere.

Devotees say this in every temple.

Katyayani is the protector of the body.

She cuts the knots of attachment and illusion.

She frees us from false attachment.

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani.

Jai Jagmata, the Queen of the world.

The one who chants her name.

Worship on Thursday.

Meditate on Katyayani.

She will remove every problem.

She will make the food distribution full.

Whichever mother the devotee calls out to.

Katyayani will remove all the troubles.

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani.

Jai Jagmata, the Queen of the world.

Significance Of Maa Katyayani Puja

Maa Katyayani's worship on the sixth day of Navratri holds special significance for devotees who seek courage, protection, and prosperity. Through puja, mantra chanting, and aarti, worshippers express their devotion and pray for the well-being of their families.

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