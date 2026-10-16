Maha Saptami 2026: Why Delhi And Kolkata Observe It On Different Dates, Check Tithi Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maha Saptami involves Navapatrika Puja and Durga worship.

Maha Saptami, one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, will be observed on different dates in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata in 2026. While the Saptami Tithi begins on October 17, the main Maha Saptami rituals in Kolkata will be observed on October 18. The difference is linked to the timing of the Tithi and local sunrise. With Durga Puja preparations underway, devotees may find different dates for Maha Saptami on calendars and online platforms. Understanding the distinction between the beginning of the Tithi and the day on which the main rituals are performed can help clear the confusion.

Maha Saptami 2026 Date And Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Saptami Tithi will begin on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 5:54 AM and end on Sunday, October 18, at 8:27 AM.

Here are the key details:

Saptami Tithi begins: Saturday, October 17, at 5:54 AM

Saptami Tithi ends: Sunday, October 18, at 8:27 AM

Maha Saptami and Kolabou Puja in Kolkata: Sunday, October 18

Navapatrika Puja in Delhi-NCR: Saturday, October 17

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Why Is Maha Saptami Observed On October 18 In Kolkata?

In Kolkata, sunrise on October 17 is expected at around 5:34 AM, while the Saptami Tithi begins at 5:54 AM. This means that Shashthi Tithi will be prevailing at sunrise on Saturday. On October 18, however, Saptami Tithi will be in effect at sunrise. Therefore, the traditional Durga Puja calendar for Kolkata places Maha Saptami and Kolabou Puja on Sunday, October 18. Devotees planning to participate in the main Maha Saptami rituals in Kolkata should therefore follow the city's Durga Puja calendar rather than relying only on the date when the Tithi begins.

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Why Is Maha Saptami Listed On October 17 In Delhi-NCR?

The timing of sunrise varies from one city to another, which can affect the observance of religious rituals. In Delhi-NCR, sunrise on October 17 is expected at around 6:23 AM. Since the Saptami Tithi will have already begun before sunrise, Navapatrika Puja is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, according to the regional calendar. This explains why October 17 and October 18 both appear as dates for Maha Saptami-related observances. The appropriate date depends on the city and the local religious calendar being followed.

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Does Saptami Tithi Last For Two Full Days?

No. Although the Saptami Tithi falls across two calendar dates this year, it does not last for 48 hours. Its duration will be approximately 26 hours and 33 minutes. In the Hindu calendar, a Tithi is determined by the angular distance between the Sun and the Moon. As their relative positions change at varying rates, a Tithi does not always last exactly 24 hours. It can begin on one morning and continue until the following morning. This is why the start and end of a Tithi do not always correspond to the date on which a festival's principal rituals are performed.

What Happens During Maha Saptami?

Maha Saptami is an important day of Durga Puja, particularly in West Bengal. One of its key rituals is Navapatrika Puja, in which a group of nine plants is ritually bathed and worshipped as a representation associated with Goddess Durga. In Bengal, this ritual is also known as Kolabou Puja. The observances include the ritual bathing of the Navapatrika, followed by its ceremonial installation and worship. Maha Saptami also involves elaborate worship of Goddess Durga as devotees mark the beginning of the main days of Durga Puja. In Kolkata, the celebrations and rituals follow the city's traditional calendar, with Maha Saptami falling on October 18 in 2026.

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