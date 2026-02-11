Magh Mela 2026: Know When Will Be The Last Day Of Sacred Bathing Ritual At Sangam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMagh Mela 2026: Know When Will Be The Last Day Of Sacred Bathing Ritual At Sangam

Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj nears its conclusion with the final Mahasnan scheduled on Mahashivratri, drawing devotees to the sacred Triveni Sangam.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 02:48 PM (IST)

The renowned Magh Mela currently underway in Prayagraj has entered its final phase, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad to the sacred Sangam. Pilgrims continue to take holy dips at the confluence, believing that bathing and offering prayers during the Magh Mela brings special spiritual merit.

This year, the sixth and final major bathing day (Mahasnan) will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The auspicious bath coincides with the festival of Mahashivratri, marking the conclusion of the 44-day-long spiritual gathering.

Last Mahasnan On February 15

According to the Hindu calendar and mela administration, the last principal bathing date of Magh Mela 2026 falls on February 15. As it aligns with Mahashivratri, its religious significance has increased manifold. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam and performing abhishek of Lord Shiva on this day helps attain spiritual liberation (moksha).

From early morning, large numbers of pilgrims are expected to gather at the Triveni Sangam to participate in the ritual bath.

Auspicious Alignments On Mahashivratri

Astrologers have noted that several auspicious planetary combinations are forming on Mahashivratri this year, making the occasion even more spiritually rewarding. Devotees consider this alignment highly favorable for prayers, fasting, and sacred rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Significance Of Mahasnan On Mahashivratri

In Hindu tradition, Mahashivratri symbolizes the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Bathing in holy rivers, observing fasts, and offering prayers on this day are considered highly meritorious. It is believed that taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri helps cleanse past sins and paves the path toward spiritual salvation.

Why Magh Mela Is Special

Magh Mela is held annually in Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. It is regarded as an important part of Sanatan tradition. Throughout the month of Magh, devotees observe Kalpavas, engage in meditation, take ritual baths, and participate in religious ceremonies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sangam Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 Mahashivratri 2026 Final Mahasnan Triveni Sangam Snan
