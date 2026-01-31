Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMagh Mela 2026: Know The Importance Of Shayya Daan During Kalpavas

Magh Mela 2026: Know The Importance Of Shayya Daan During Kalpavas

Magh Mela at Prayagraj holds deep spiritual importance. Know what Shayya Daan is, who performs it during Kalpavas, and why it is considered sacred in Hindu beliefs.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)

The Magh Month fair held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj holds immense importance in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, during the Magh month, all gods and goddesses reside at the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, the sin-destroying Maa Yamuna, and the wisdom-bestowing Maa Saraswati.

For this reason, devotees observe strict discipline for an entire month, engaging in charity, holy bathing, worship, havans, chanting, penance, fasting, yajnas, and other religious rituals. Among the various donations performed during Kalpavas, one lesser-known yet highly significant practice is Shayya Daan (donation of a bed). Know its importance.

ALSO READ: Holashtak Begins Eight Days Before Holika Dahan: Know About The Dos and Don’ts During This Sacred Period

Types Of Donations Performed During Magh Month

According to Hindu beliefs, charity performed at any pilgrimage site holds merit, but donations made in Prayagraj, known as the king of pilgrimage sites, during the Magh month are believed to yield manifold spiritual benefits.

Donations made during Kalpavas at sacred sites provide benefits multiplied many thousand times. During Kalpavas in Prayagraj, there are traditionally ten commonly performed donations. These include the donation of a cow, ghee, sesame seeds, gold, land, clothes, food grains, jaggery, silver, and salt.

Apart from these, special importance is also given to Veni Daan, Gupt Daan (secret charity), and Shayya Daan in Prayagraj.

Who Performs Shayya Daan?

In Hindu traditions, Shayya Daan holds special spiritual value. This donation is usually performed either after a person’s death or upon the completion of 12 years of Kalpavas. In both cases, the underlying intention is the attainment of moksha (liberation).

It is believed that any conscious or unconscious mistakes committed during Kalpavas are atoned for through this act of charity. In Hinduism, daan is considered a powerful means to eliminate suffering and remove spiritual afflictions.

To Whom Is Shayya Daan Given?

Sanatan Dharma assigns specific recipients for different types of charity. For instance, Shayya Daan performed after death is traditionally given to a Mahapatra. Similarly, donations made at pilgrimage sites are the rightful due of local teerth purohits (temple priests).

In the Sangam city of Prayagraj, the recipients of Shayya Daan are the local residents of the region. This tradition ensures that charity remains rooted in community welfare while preserving ancient religious customs.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Triveni Sangam Magh Mela Magh Mela Traditions Shayya Daan Significance Kalpavas Rituals Magh Month Donation Prayagraj Religious Beliefs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Business
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
World
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget