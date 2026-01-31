Magh Mela 2026: Know The Importance Of Shayya Daan During Kalpavas

The Magh Month fair held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj holds immense importance in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, during the Magh month, all gods and goddesses reside at the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, the sin-destroying Maa Yamuna, and the wisdom-bestowing Maa Saraswati.

For this reason, devotees observe strict discipline for an entire month, engaging in charity, holy bathing, worship, havans, chanting, penance, fasting, yajnas, and other religious rituals. Among the various donations performed during Kalpavas, one lesser-known yet highly significant practice is Shayya Daan (donation of a bed). Know its importance.

Types Of Donations Performed During Magh Month

According to Hindu beliefs, charity performed at any pilgrimage site holds merit, but donations made in Prayagraj, known as the king of pilgrimage sites, during the Magh month are believed to yield manifold spiritual benefits.

Donations made during Kalpavas at sacred sites provide benefits multiplied many thousand times. During Kalpavas in Prayagraj, there are traditionally ten commonly performed donations. These include the donation of a cow, ghee, sesame seeds, gold, land, clothes, food grains, jaggery, silver, and salt.

Apart from these, special importance is also given to Veni Daan, Gupt Daan (secret charity), and Shayya Daan in Prayagraj.

Who Performs Shayya Daan?

In Hindu traditions, Shayya Daan holds special spiritual value. This donation is usually performed either after a person’s death or upon the completion of 12 years of Kalpavas. In both cases, the underlying intention is the attainment of moksha (liberation).

It is believed that any conscious or unconscious mistakes committed during Kalpavas are atoned for through this act of charity. In Hinduism, daan is considered a powerful means to eliminate suffering and remove spiritual afflictions.

To Whom Is Shayya Daan Given?

Sanatan Dharma assigns specific recipients for different types of charity. For instance, Shayya Daan performed after death is traditionally given to a Mahapatra. Similarly, donations made at pilgrimage sites are the rightful due of local teerth purohits (temple priests).

In the Sangam city of Prayagraj, the recipients of Shayya Daan are the local residents of the region. This tradition ensures that charity remains rooted in community welfare while preserving ancient religious customs.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]