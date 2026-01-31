Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holashtak, an eight-day period observed before Holika Dahan, will be observed this year from February 24 to March 3. It begins on Phalguna Ashtami and continues until the day of Holika Dahan, which will take place on March 2, 2026. The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 3, 2026, the day after Holika Dahan.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, no auspicious activities are performed during Holashtak. Events such as marriage ceremonies, mundan (tonsure), griha pravesh (housewarming), and the purchase or sale of houses, land, or vehicles are considered inauspicious during this period. However, these eight days are regarded as highly favorable for the worship of gods and goddesses, spiritual practices, and charity.

Holi, the first major festival of the year, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Phalguna month. The term Holashtak is derived from Holi and Ashtak, meaning the eight days associated with Holi.

Importance Of Charity and Devotion

While all sixteen Hindu sacraments and other auspicious rituals are prohibited during Holashtak, it is believed to be an ideal time for devotional worship. Performing charity (daan-punya) during this period is said to yield special spiritual benefits. Devotees are encouraged to engage in bhajans, prayers, and Vedic rituals to seek relief from difficulties and suffering.

Religious beliefs also state that chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during Holashtak helps protect against illnesses and promotes good health.

Why Holashtak Is Observed

A popular legend associated with Holashtak relates to King Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Hiranyakashipu subjected Prahlad to severe torture for eight days to divert him from Vishnu’s devotion. On the eighth day, Prahlad was made to sit in the lap of Holika, who had a boon of immunity from fire, and was placed on a pyre. However, Prahlad emerged unharmed, while Holika was burned. Due to these events, the eight days are considered inauspicious for worldly ceremonies.

Practices Prohibited During Holashtak

During Holashtak, all auspicious ceremonies, including the sixteen sacraments, are halted. Entry into a new home is forbidden, and in some traditions, newly married women are advised not to witness their first Holi at their in-laws’ home. Starting a new business or buying property is also avoided. In the event of a death during this period, special peace rituals are performed for the deceased.

What To Do During Holashtak

Despite the restrictions, Holashtak is considered an excellent time for spiritual growth. Devotees are encouraged to perform worship, charity, mantra chanting, and Vedic rituals, which are believed to bring relief from hardships and ensure overall well-being.

