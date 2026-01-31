Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionHolashtak Begins Eight Days Before Holika Dahan: Know About The Dos and Don’ts During This Sacred Period

Holashtak 2026 begins eight days before Holika Dahan. Know its dates, religious significance, do’s and don’ts, and why auspicious rituals are avoided during this period.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Holashtak, an eight-day period observed before Holika Dahan, will be observed this year from February 24 to March 3. It begins on Phalguna Ashtami and continues until the day of Holika Dahan, which will take place on March 2, 2026. The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 3, 2026, the day after Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ: Holashtak And Lunar Eclipse 2026: Why Is Rahu’s Impact The Strongest On Phalguna Purnima? Know Remedies

According to Hindu religious beliefs, no auspicious activities are performed during Holashtak. Events such as marriage ceremonies, mundan (tonsure), griha pravesh (housewarming), and the purchase or sale of houses, land, or vehicles are considered inauspicious during this period. However, these eight days are regarded as highly favorable for the worship of gods and goddesses, spiritual practices, and charity.

Holi, the first major festival of the year, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Phalguna month. The term Holashtak is derived from Holi and Ashtak, meaning the eight days associated with Holi.

Importance Of Charity and Devotion

While all sixteen Hindu sacraments and other auspicious rituals are prohibited during Holashtak, it is believed to be an ideal time for devotional worship. Performing charity (daan-punya) during this period is said to yield special spiritual benefits. Devotees are encouraged to engage in bhajans, prayers, and Vedic rituals to seek relief from difficulties and suffering.

Religious beliefs also state that chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during Holashtak helps protect against illnesses and promotes good health.

Why Holashtak Is Observed

A popular legend associated with Holashtak relates to King Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Hiranyakashipu subjected Prahlad to severe torture for eight days to divert him from Vishnu’s devotion. On the eighth day, Prahlad was made to sit in the lap of Holika, who had a boon of immunity from fire, and was placed on a pyre. However, Prahlad emerged unharmed, while Holika was burned. Due to these events, the eight days are considered inauspicious for worldly ceremonies.

Practices Prohibited During Holashtak

During Holashtak, all auspicious ceremonies, including the sixteen sacraments, are halted. Entry into a new home is forbidden, and in some traditions, newly married women are advised not to witness their first Holi at their in-laws’ home. Starting a new business or buying property is also avoided. In the event of a death during this period, special peace rituals are performed for the deceased.

What To Do During Holashtak

Despite the restrictions, Holashtak is considered an excellent time for spiritual growth. Devotees are encouraged to perform worship, charity, mantra chanting, and Vedic rituals, which are believed to bring relief from hardships and ensure overall well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Holashtak observed this year?

Holashtak is observed from February 24 to March 3. Holika Dahan will be on March 2, and Holi will be celebrated on March 3, 2026.

What kind of activities are prohibited during Holashtak?

Auspicious activities like marriages, mundan ceremonies, griha pravesh, and purchasing property or vehicles are prohibited during Holashtak.

What is recommended to do during Holashtak?

Holashtak is considered an ideal time for worship, spiritual practices, charity, and chanting mantras like Mahamrityunjaya for good health and relief from suffering.

Why are these eight days considered inauspicious?

The inauspicious nature is linked to a legend where King Hiranyakashipu tortured his son Prahlad for eight days for his devotion to Lord Vishnu.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holashtak Significance Holi Traditions Holi 2026 Holashtak 2026 Holika Dahan 2026
