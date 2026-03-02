Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lunar Eclipse 2026: Check Out The Grahan Timing For Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, And Lucknow

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Check Out The Grahan Timing For Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, And Lucknow

India will witness a rare Blood Moon on March 3, 2026. Check city-wise timings, duration, and why the Moon turns red during this total lunar eclipse.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

On March 3, 2026, a rare celestial event will light up the skies as a total lunar eclipse becomes visible across India. For about 25 minutes in several parts of the country, the Moon will appear deep red, a phenomenon popularly known as the Blood Moon. Skywatchers are eagerly awaiting this year’s first total lunar eclipse, especially since a similar dramatic view will not be visible again until 2029.

Blood Moon On March 3

The total lunar eclipse on March 3 will occur between 3:20 PM and 6:47 PM (IST). However, in India, only the later phase of the eclipse will be visible because it will be a moonrise eclipse (grastodaya). This means the Moon will already be in eclipse as it rises above the horizon in different cities.

As a result, the initial phase of the eclipse will not be visible in India. Observers will see the eclipsed Moon at the time of moonrise, and the duration of visibility will vary from city to city depending on local moonrise timings.

Why Does The Moon Turn Red During A Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. Even though the Earth blocks direct sunlight, some light still reaches the Moon after passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

During this process, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths of light more strongly, while the longer red and orange wavelengths bend (refraction) and travel through the atmosphere to reach the Moon. This filtered light gives the Moon its striking reddish hue, leading to the term “Blood Moon.”

City-Wise Visibility Timings Across India

Since the eclipse will be visible at moonrise, the viewing time will differ across cities:

  • In Delhi, the eclipse will be visible from 6:22 PM for about 25 minutes.
  • In Lucknow, it will appear at 6:02 PM and remain visible for approximately 45 minutes.
  • In Kolkata, the eclipse will begin at 5:43 PM and can be seen for around 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  • In Bhopal, visibility will start at 6:21 PM and last for about 26 minutes.
  • In Chennai, the Moon will rise at 6:21 PM, with the eclipse visible for around 25 minutes.
  • In Patna, it will begin at 5:55 PM and continue for nearly 51 minutes.
  • In Bengaluru, the eclipse will be visible from 6:32 PM for about 14 minutes.
  • In Hyderabad, it will start at 6:26 PM and last roughly 20 minutes.
  • In Kanpur, the eclipse will begin at 6:14 PM and remain visible for about 32 minutes.
  • In Shillong, the Moon will rise at 5:27 PM, offering around 1 hour and 19 minutes of visibility.
  • In Imphal, it will appear at 5:18 PM and last approximately 1 hour and 28 minutes.
  • In Itanagar, the eclipse will start at 5:19 PM and continue for about 1 hour and 27 minutes.

With varying durations across regions, northeastern cities are expected to witness the eclipse for a longer period compared to many northern and southern metros.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.

Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

Chandra Grahan 2026 Lunar Eclipse 2026 Grahan Timing Across India
