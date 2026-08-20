Ayodhya Schools Bar YouTubers From Entering Campuses Without Permission

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya education department has tightened rules on access to government-run council schools, directing that YouTubers and other people associated with social media cannot enter school premises without prior approval from authorised officials.

According to reports, The Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Ayodhya, issued the directive amid growing attention around complaints raised by school students over basic facilities. The order also restricts unauthorised photography and videography inside schools.

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Ayodhya Schools Restrict Entry of YouTubers and Social Media Users

Under the new direction, people from outside the school system, including YouTubers and individuals working with social media platforms, will not be permitted to enter council schools without approval from the competent authority.

The department has also made it clear that photography or videography inside school premises cannot be carried out without permission. The move is aimed at preventing unauthorised recording of school activities, staff, and infrastructure.

The circular states: “No outsider, YouTuber, or individual associated with social media shall enter council schools or engage in photography or videography without the permission of the undersigned or a competent authority. This order shall come into effect immediately,”

Official Notice:





Why Has the Ayodhya Education Department Issued the Order?

The directive follows protests by school students in Uttar Pradesh, who have drawn attention to shortcomings in basic school facilities. Their concerns have included access to clean drinking water, usable toilets, adequate seating, mid-day meals, and better infrastructure.

According to the education department, the unauthorised presence of outsiders who photograph or record schools and their staff and subsequently share the material on social media can interfere with regular teaching and learning.

The department has therefore emphasised that school campuses should remain focused on academic activities while inspections and assessments are handled through authorised channels.

Officials Already Assigned to Monitor Council Schools

The education department has said that government and administrative officials have already been assigned the responsibility of inspecting and monitoring council schools.

These officials are expected to conduct periodic visits, assess the functioning of schools, and identify shortcomings. Where deficiencies are found, corrective action can be taken according to the applicable rules.

The department's position is that school-related concerns should be examined through the existing official monitoring mechanism rather than through unauthorised visits and social media coverage.

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