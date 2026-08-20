Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired Southern Zonal Council.

Karnataka CM urged 1971 Census for delimitation basis.

Vijay and Shivakumar discussed contentious Cauvery water issue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu, bringing together chief ministers and senior representatives from southern states and Union Territories.

The meeting was held at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpet district, and was hosted by the Tamil Nadu government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan were among those attending.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Amit Shah is the Chairman of the council, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is its Vice-Chairman. The Vice-Chairman position is held by the chief ministers of member states on a rotational basis, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shivakumar Raises Delimitation Issue

During his remarks, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the Southern Zonal Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Union government to honour the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation.

#WATCH | Chengalpattu | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Keralam CM VD Satheesan are among those attending the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah



The Southern Zonal Council… pic.twitter.com/waTOEKvGY6 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

He also sought that the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats be retained for the next 25 years, with women's reservation accommodated within these existing seats.

“The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice. We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” Shivakumar said.

He said southern states had responded to the country's call for population stabilisation with “discipline and success” and should not be penalised for that achievement during the delimitation exercise.

Shivakumar urged that the 1971 population basis be respected and the overall strength of the Lok Sabha remain unchanged.

“I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected,” he said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also linked delimitation with women's reservation, arguing that its implementation should not be delayed because of a fresh delimitation exercise.

He urged the Council to pass a resolution seeking to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at the existing 543 for the next 25 years and provide women's reservation within those seats.

Vijay-Shivakumar Interaction Amid Cauvery, Mekedatu Row

Against the backdrop of the Cauvery river water-sharing issue and the Mekedatu dam row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was seated next to Shivakumar, spoke to his Karnataka counterpart during the meeting.

Shivakumar also raised the Mekedatu project, saying it was important not only for Karnataka but also for Tamil Nadu.

“While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery, saying it would harm the state's interests if implemented.

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Vijay, Satheesan Hold Key Interaction

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan also attended the meeting and later said he interacted with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Sharing photographs of the interaction on X, Satheesan wrote, “On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.”

P K Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam, was also present during the interaction.

Vijay also felicitated Amit Shah on the occasion.

Shivakumar On Regional Priorities

In a social media post, Shivakumar described the meeting as an opportunity to engage with chief ministers, their deputies, ministers and senior officials from across the southern region.

“Shared priorities and issues concerning the progress, development and interests of the region were discussed,” he said.

“Karnataka remains committed to working together with its neighbouring states to strengthen the South and contribute to a stronger India.”

Shivakumar also said he interacted with Keralam Chief Minister, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge ahead of the Council meeting.

He said they exchanged views on shared priorities and issues important to the progress and development of the region.

What Is The Southern Zonal Council?

The Zonal Councils are advisory bodies that provide a platform for the Centre, states and Union Territories to discuss and resolve issues of common interest.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the councils facilitate discussions on disputes and issues between the Centre and states, among member states and Union Territories, and on matters concerning the region.

Over the past 12 years, since June 2014, 69 meetings of various Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees have been held with the participation of state governments, Central ministries and departments.

Shah To Visit Mamallapuram

After the meeting, Amit Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mamallapuram, the city of Mamalla, was a seaport during the time of Periplus and Ptolemy, and many Indian colonists sailed to Southeast Asia through the port town.

The ASI also said there is evidence of architectural activity dating back to the period of Mahendravarman-I.

Ahead of the meeting, Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai.

“Met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai, ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council,” Shah wrote on X.

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