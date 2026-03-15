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HomeReligionPapmochani Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timings, Auspicious Yog, Spiritual Significance And More

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timings, Auspicious Yog, Spiritual Significance And More

Know the puja timings, auspicious yog, and spiritual significance of Papmochani Ekadashi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu believed to remove sins and bring divine blessings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

In Hinduism, the sacred fast of Ekadashi is observed twice every month, on the 11th day of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar. Each Ekadashi carries its own name and spiritual significance. The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship the four-armed form of Lord Vishnu and observe a fast with deep devotion. It is believed that observing this fast helps devotees attain freedom from known and unknown sins and ultimately leads them toward spiritual liberation.

This year, Papmochani Ekadashi is being observed on Sunday, March 15, 2026. It is also considered the last Ekadashi of the Hindu calendar year. According to the Hindu almanac, several auspicious yogas are forming on this day, which are believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of fasting and worship.

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Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Puja Timings

The auspicious time for performing puja on Papmochani Ekadashi on March 15, 2026, is from 8:01 AM to 12:30 PM. Devotees observing the fast can perform their prayers and rituals during this period.

The Parana (breaking of the fast) will take place on March 16, 2026, between 6:30 AM and 8:54 AM. Devotees are advised to complete the fast-breaking ritual within this time frame.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious Yog

According to the Hindu Panchang, several auspicious yogas are forming on the day of Papmochani Ekadashi, increasing the spiritual importance of the observance. These include Dwipushkar Yog, Shiv Vas, Shiv Yog, and Shravan Nakshatra, which are considered highly favorable for religious rituals and prayers.

Here are some of the important muhurat timings for the day:

  • Char Labh Muhurat: 7:30 AM to 11:59 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:35 AM to 12:22 PM
  • Shubh Yog Muhurat: 1:28 PM to 2:58 PM

Devotees are also encouraged to recite the Vishnu Chalisa during or after the puja. Chanting the Vishnu Chalisa on Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Significance Of Papmochani Ekadashi

According to religious beliefs, Papmochani Ekadashi, true to its name, is believed to remove sins and purify the soul. Devotees who observe the fast with sincerity, follow the rituals, and worship Lord Vishnu with devotion are believed to receive divine blessings. It is said that Lord Vishnu frees such devotees from the burden of sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.

The spiritual merit gained from observing this fast is also believed to guide devotees toward moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. For many devotees, Papmochani Ekadashi is therefore not just a ritual fast but a deeply meaningful spiritual practice aimed at purification and inner peace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
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