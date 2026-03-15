In Hinduism, the sacred fast of Ekadashi is observed twice every month, on the 11th day of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar. Each Ekadashi carries its own name and spiritual significance. The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship the four-armed form of Lord Vishnu and observe a fast with deep devotion. It is believed that observing this fast helps devotees attain freedom from known and unknown sins and ultimately leads them toward spiritual liberation.

This year, Papmochani Ekadashi is being observed on Sunday, March 15, 2026. It is also considered the last Ekadashi of the Hindu calendar year. According to the Hindu almanac, several auspicious yogas are forming on this day, which are believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of fasting and worship.

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Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Puja Timings

The auspicious time for performing puja on Papmochani Ekadashi on March 15, 2026, is from 8:01 AM to 12:30 PM. Devotees observing the fast can perform their prayers and rituals during this period.

The Parana (breaking of the fast) will take place on March 16, 2026, between 6:30 AM and 8:54 AM. Devotees are advised to complete the fast-breaking ritual within this time frame.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious Yog

According to the Hindu Panchang, several auspicious yogas are forming on the day of Papmochani Ekadashi, increasing the spiritual importance of the observance. These include Dwipushkar Yog, Shiv Vas, Shiv Yog, and Shravan Nakshatra, which are considered highly favorable for religious rituals and prayers.

Here are some of the important muhurat timings for the day:

Char Labh Muhurat: 7:30 AM to 11:59 AM

7:30 AM to 11:59 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:35 AM to 12:22 PM

11:35 AM to 12:22 PM Shubh Yog Muhurat: 1:28 PM to 2:58 PM

Devotees are also encouraged to recite the Vishnu Chalisa during or after the puja. Chanting the Vishnu Chalisa on Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Significance Of Papmochani Ekadashi

According to religious beliefs, Papmochani Ekadashi, true to its name, is believed to remove sins and purify the soul. Devotees who observe the fast with sincerity, follow the rituals, and worship Lord Vishnu with devotion are believed to receive divine blessings. It is said that Lord Vishnu frees such devotees from the burden of sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.

The spiritual merit gained from observing this fast is also believed to guide devotees toward moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. For many devotees, Papmochani Ekadashi is therefore not just a ritual fast but a deeply meaningful spiritual practice aimed at purification and inner peace.

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