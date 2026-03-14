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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026: Full 9-Day Calendar, Ghatasthapana Muhurat And Ram Navami Date

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Full 9-Day Calendar, Ghatasthapana Muhurat And Ram Navami Date

Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins on 19 March. Check the full 9-day Durga Puja calendar, Ghatasthapana muhurat, Ashtami date and Ram Navami details.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chaitra Navratri  2026: Chaitra Navratri is regarded as one of the most sacred periods for the worship of Goddess Durga in Sanatan Dharma. In 2026, the auspicious festival will begin on 19 March (Thursday) and conclude on 27 March with the celebration of Ram Navami. Over these nine days, devotees offer prayers to the nine divine forms of the Goddess, collectively known as Navdurga, seeking strength, protection and spiritual growth.

The festival traditionally begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), a ritual symbolising the invocation of divine energy. According to the Devi Mahatmya in the Markandeya Purana, Goddess Durga represents the primordial cosmic power, and Navratri is considered the most sacred time for her worship.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: What Maa Durga’s Arrival On A Palanquin And Departure On An Elephant Symbolise This Year

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Key Dates And Muhurat

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

According to the Hindu Panchang, the important dates for Chaitra Navratri 2026 are as follows:

  • Navratri begins: 19 March 2026
  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: Approximately 06:52 AM - 07:43 AM
  • Ashtami: 26 March 2026
  • Ram Navami: 27 March 2026

The first day of Navratri holds particular significance, as devotees perform Kalash Sthapana in homes and temples to mark the ceremonial start of the festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Complete 9-Day Puja Calendar

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga, symbolising unique spiritual qualities.

Date  Form Of Goddess  Spiritual Significance 
19 March  Maa Shailputri Beginning of the spiritual journey
20 March  Maa Brahmacharini Penance and devotion
21 March  Maa Chandraghanta Courage and protection
22 March  Maa Kushmanda Energy and creative power
23 March  Maa Skandamata Knowledge and motherhood
24 March  Maa Katyayani Destruction of evil
25 March  Maa Kalaratri End of negative forces
26 March  Maa Mahagauri Purity and peace
27 March  Maa Siddhidatri Spiritual fulfilment and blessings

Religious Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navratri, as it falls during the spring season when nature begins to renew itself. Fresh buds appear on trees, and the environment symbolises new life and positivity.

According to religious belief, the divine energy of the Goddess is especially active during these nine days, and prayers offered with faith are believed to bring blessings quickly.

Why Ghatasthapana Is Performed

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The Navratri festival begins with Kalash Sthapana, which represents the invocation of the Goddess. During this ritual, devotees usually follow a traditional process:

  • Barley seeds are sown in a clay pot
  • A water-filled Kalash is placed above it
  • Coconut and mango leaves are positioned on the Kalash
  • The sprouting of barley during the festival is considered a symbol of prosperity and auspiciousness.

The Tradition Of Sowing Barley During Navratri

The custom of sowing barley during Navratri dates back centuries. According to traditional belief:

  • Healthy barley growth indicates a favourable year ahead
  • Weak growth suggests the need for caution

Some scholars also believe the ritual served as a traditional way of observing natural energy cycles and seasonal changes.

Chaitra Navratri And The Hindu New Year

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also regarded as the beginning of the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat). In 2026, Vikram Samvat 2083 will begin on this day.

Mythological belief states that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on this date. Across India, the occasion is celebrated under different names:

  • Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa
  • South India: Ugadi
  • Kashmir: Navreh

Ram Navami Marks The Festival’s Conclusion

Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. According to the Ramayana, Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya on this day as the son of King Dasharatha.

Temples organise special prayers, recitations of the Ramayana, and devotional singing to mark the occasion.

Importance Of Fasting During Navratri

Many devotees observe fasts throughout the nine days of Navratri. During this period:

  • Only satvik food is consumed
  • Meat and alcohol are avoided
  • Devotees focus on prayer, meditation and spiritual discipline

The purpose of fasting is not only religious devotion but also purification of the body and mind.

Significance Of Kanya Pujan

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

On Ashtami or Navami, devotees perform Kanya Pujan, where nine young girls are worshipped as representations of Navdurga.

They are offered traditional prasad such as:

  • Halwa
  • Chana
  • Puri

This ritual symbolises respect for feminine power. On this day, many devotees also organise community meals and charity as acts of devotion.

Cultural Importance Of Navratri

Navratri is not only a religious festival but also a vibrant cultural celebration across India.

  • Gujarat: Garba and Dandiya dances
  • West Bengal: Durga Puja festivities
  • North India: Ramleela performances

The festival is celebrated not only in India but also in countries such as Canada, the United States and several parts of Europe, wherever Indian communities reside.

What Devotees Do During Navratri

Practices during Navratri include:

  • Worshipping Goddess Durga
  • Reciting the Durga Saptashati
  • Following a satvik diet
  • Practising meditation and spiritual discipline

Things traditionally avoided during Navratri include:

  • Anger
  • Non-vegetarian food and alcohol
  • Negative thoughts

Chaitra Navratri is more than just a festival—it is a time of spiritual awakening, inner purification and the celebration of divine feminine energy. Each of the nine forms of the Goddess symbolises important virtues such as courage, patience, compassion, wisdom and strength. Devotees believe that sincere worship during these sacred days can bring positive transformation into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Chaitra Navratri 2026 begin and end?

Chaitra Navratri in 2026 begins on March 19th and concludes on March 27th with the celebration of Ram Navami.

What is Ghatasthapana and why is it performed?

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, is a ritual performed at the beginning of Navratri to invoke divine energy. It involves sowing barley seeds and placing a water-filled Kalash above them.

What is the significance of sowing barley during Navratri?

The sprouting of barley during Navratri is considered a symbol of prosperity and auspiciousness. Healthy growth is believed to indicate a favourable year ahead.

What is Kanya Pujan and when is it typically performed?

Kanya Pujan is a ritual where nine young girls are worshipped as representations of the Navdurga. It is usually performed on Ashtami or Navami, the eighth or ninth day of Navratri.

How does Chaitra Navratri conclude?

Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples often hold special prayers and devotional singing on this day.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Navratri Calendar
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