Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Paran Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Papmochani Ekadashi, one of the spiritually significant observances dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be marked on 15 March 2026. Observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month, this sacred fast is believed to help devotees seek forgiveness for past sins and move towards spiritual purification. Across India, devotees follow special rituals, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and observe a day-long fast with deep devotion.

According to traditional beliefs mentioned in ancient scriptures, observing Papmochani Ekadashi with sincerity can help cleanse a person from past karmic burdens. The day is therefore regarded as an opportunity for reflection, prayer and spiritual renewal.

ALSO READ: When Is Holi 2027? Know The Date Of Holika Dahan And Rangwali Holi In India

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Date And Puja Muhurat

In 2026, the Ekadashi tithi associated with Papmochani Ekadashi begins on 14 March at 8:10 am and concludes on 15 March at 9:16 am.

Puja Muhurat: 8:01 am to 12:30 pm

Devotees typically perform rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu during this auspicious window. Temples and households alike witness special prayers, chanting and offerings as devotees seek divine blessings.

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Paran Time

The fast observed on Papmochani Ekadashi is traditionally broken the following day during the Dwadasi tithi.

Vrat Paran Date: 16 March 2026

16 March 2026 Paran Time: 6:30 am to 8:54 am

6:30 am to 8:54 am Dwadasi Tithi Ends: 9:40 am

Devotees usually conclude the fast during this time after offering prayers and completing the necessary rituals.

Papmochani Ekadashi Story And Spiritual Significance

Ancient Hindu scriptures highlight the importance of this Ekadashi through a well-known story mentioned in the Padma Purana. According to the legend, Sage Medhavi, the son of Sage Chyavana, was deeply absorbed in intense meditation. During this time, an apsara named Manjughosha appeared and attempted to distract him.

Captivated by her beauty and music, the sage eventually lost his concentration and remained under the spell of attachment for many years. When he later realised his mistake, he sought a path to free himself from the consequences of his actions. It is believed that observing the Papmochani Ekadashi fast helped him cleanse his sins and regain his spiritual strength.

The story is often cited to highlight how devotion and discipline can help individuals seek redemption and spiritual clarity.

Papmochani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Devotees follow several traditional practices on this sacred day while worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Donating items such as sesame seeds, jaggery, water, grains and clothes is considered highly auspicious.

Offering water to the Tulsi plant and lighting a lamp near it is believed to remove negativity and bring spiritual merit.

Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama is regarded as a powerful way to purify the mind and soul.

Lighting a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening is considered beneficial and is believed to help reduce ancestral afflictions.

Devotees often spend the night singing bhajans, performing kirtans and meditating on Lord Vishnu, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

For many devotees, Papmochani Ekadashi is more than just a fast—it is a day devoted to reflection, prayer and reconnecting with spiritual values. Observing the rituals with faith is believed to open the path towards inner peace and positive transformation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]