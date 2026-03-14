Chaitra Navratri is celebrated from March 19 to March 27, 2026. It's a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Kanya Pujan Dates, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2026 with Kanya Pujan. Know the dates, muhurat, rituals, gifts, and prasad for this sacred festival.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Chaitra Navratri marks the auspicious festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated with devotion from 19 March to 27 March 2026. Among the most significant rituals during this festival is Kanya Pujan, performed on Ashtami and Navami. Devotees believe that honouring young girls as manifestations of the Goddess brings blessings, removes obstacles, and ensures spiritual protection. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri’s Kanya Pujan promises to be a spiritually enriching experience for families worldwide. Here’s a complete guide on the dates, auspicious timings, rituals, and gift ideas for this sacred tradition.
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When Is Kanya Pujan In 2026?
In Chaitra Navratri 2026, Ashtami falls on 26 March and Navami on 27 March. According to the scriptures, these two dates are considered highly potent for invoking divine energy. Performing Kanya Pujan during these tithis honours Goddess Durga and symbolically invites her protection and blessings into your home. Devotees believe that the spiritual benefits of Navratri’s nine-day observance are fully realised when these rituals are observed with devotion.
Auspicious Muhurat For Kanya Pujan
Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat:
- Morning: 6:18 AM – 7:50 AM
- Mid-Morning: 10:55 AM – 1:59 PM
Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat:
- Morning: 6:17 AM – 10:54 AM
- Afternoon: 12:27 PM – 1:59 PM
Why Is Kanya Pujan Performed?
The phrase “Kumaryaḥ Pujitāḥ Samyak Pujitā Jagadambikā” translates to: Those who worship young girls with devotion are, in fact, worshipping Goddess Jagadamba herself. Hindu scriptures like the Devi Bhagavat Purana and Markanya Purana emphasise that honouring young girls during Navratri invokes the Goddess’s grace. It is believed that the divine presence resides in small girls, making this ritual equivalent to a direct offering to Durga.
Age-Specific Representation Of The Goddess
- Kumari: 2 years
- Trimurti: 3 years
- Kalyani: 4 years
- Rohini: 5 years
- Kalika: 6 years
- Chandika: 7 years
- Shambhavi: 8 years
- Durga: 9 years
- Subhadra: 10 years
How To Perform Kanya Pujan
- Clean the house and the prayer area before inviting the girls.
- Begin with a traditional Durga puja, then welcome the girls respectfully.
- Wash their feet with water in a thali or small vessel as a mark of respect.
- Apply tilak on their forehead with roli and rice, and offer flowers at their feet.
- Present red chunari or handkerchiefs to honour them as a form of the Goddess.
- Serve them a wholesome meal with devotion.
- Offer dakshina, fruits, sweets, or small gifts, and seek their blessings.
- Touch their feet for blessings and bid them farewell with respect.
Recommended Gifts For Kanya Pujan
- Red chunari or handkerchief
- Bangles
- Bindi and kumkum
- Stationery such as pens or notebooks
- Fruits and sweets
- Coconut with dakshina
- Small toys
- Traditional Prasad (Offering)
- Puri (Indian bread)
- Black chickpeas
- Halwa or Kheer (sweet pudding)
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Chaitra Navratri celebrated in 2026?
When is Kanya Pujan observed during Chaitra Navratri in 2026?
Kanya Pujan is observed on Ashtami, which falls on March 26, and Navami, on March 27, 2026. These dates are considered auspicious for the ritual.
Why is Kanya Pujan performed?
Kanya Pujan is performed to honor young girls as manifestations of Goddess Jagadamba. Worshipping them is believed to invoke the Goddess's grace and blessings.
What are some recommended gifts for Kanya Pujan?
Recommended gifts include a red chunari, bangles, bindi, stationery, fruits, sweets, coconuts with dakshina, or small toys. Traditional prasad is also offered.