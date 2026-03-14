Chaitra Navratri 2026: Kanya Pujan Dates, Muhurat, Rituals And More

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Chaitra Navratri marks the auspicious festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated with devotion from 19 March to 27 March 2026. Among the most significant rituals during this festival is Kanya Pujan, performed on Ashtami and Navami. Devotees believe that honouring young girls as manifestations of the Goddess brings blessings, removes obstacles, and ensures spiritual protection. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri’s Kanya Pujan promises to be a spiritually enriching experience for families worldwide. Here’s a complete guide on the dates, auspicious timings, rituals, and gift ideas for this sacred tradition.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Full 9-Day Calendar, Ghatasthapana Muhurat And Ram Navami Date

When Is Kanya Pujan In 2026?

In Chaitra Navratri 2026, Ashtami falls on 26 March and Navami on 27 March. According to the scriptures, these two dates are considered highly potent for invoking divine energy. Performing Kanya Pujan during these tithis honours Goddess Durga and symbolically invites her protection and blessings into your home. Devotees believe that the spiritual benefits of Navratri’s nine-day observance are fully realised when these rituals are observed with devotion.

Auspicious Muhurat For Kanya Pujan

Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat:

Morning: 6:18 AM – 7:50 AM

6:18 AM – 7:50 AM Mid-Morning: 10:55 AM – 1:59 PM

Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat:

Morning: 6:17 AM – 10:54 AM

6:17 AM – 10:54 AM Afternoon: 12:27 PM – 1:59 PM

Why Is Kanya Pujan Performed?

The phrase “Kumaryaḥ Pujitāḥ Samyak Pujitā Jagadambikā” translates to: Those who worship young girls with devotion are, in fact, worshipping Goddess Jagadamba herself. Hindu scriptures like the Devi Bhagavat Purana and Markanya Purana emphasise that honouring young girls during Navratri invokes the Goddess’s grace. It is believed that the divine presence resides in small girls, making this ritual equivalent to a direct offering to Durga.

Age-Specific Representation Of The Goddess

Kumari: 2 years

2 years Trimurti: 3 years

3 years Kalyani: 4 years

4 years Rohini: 5 years

5 years Kalika: 6 years

6 years Chandika: 7 years

7 years Shambhavi: 8 years

8 years Durga: 9 years

9 years Subhadra: 10 years

How To Perform Kanya Pujan

Clean the house and the prayer area before inviting the girls.

Begin with a traditional Durga puja, then welcome the girls respectfully.

Wash their feet with water in a thali or small vessel as a mark of respect.

Apply tilak on their forehead with roli and rice, and offer flowers at their feet.

Present red chunari or handkerchiefs to honour them as a form of the Goddess.

Serve them a wholesome meal with devotion.

Offer dakshina, fruits, sweets, or small gifts, and seek their blessings.

Touch their feet for blessings and bid them farewell with respect.

Recommended Gifts For Kanya Pujan

Red chunari or handkerchief

Bangles

Bindi and kumkum

Stationery such as pens or notebooks

Fruits and sweets

Coconut with dakshina

Small toys

Traditional Prasad (Offering)

Puri (Indian bread)

Black chickpeas

Halwa or Kheer (sweet pudding)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]