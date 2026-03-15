Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold And More

In Hinduism, the month of Vaishakh holds special significance. The Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in this month is celebrated as Akha Teej, popularly known as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that prayers, penance, charity, and fasting performed on this sacred day bring multiplied blessings and spiritual merit.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and buying gold is also considered highly auspicious. Let’s find out when this sacred festival will be observed this year and what the most favorable timings are for performing puja and purchasing gold.

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Significance Of Buying Gold On Akshaya Tritiya

According to Hindu beliefs, gold is associated with the positive energy of Lord Surya (Sun God) and Brihaspati (Jupiter), the guru of the gods. It is believed that bringing gold home on this day invites prosperity and good fortune throughout the year.

In Sanatan traditions, Akshaya Tritiya is considered an 'Abujh Muhurat', a naturally auspicious time. This means that any new venture, investment, or important activity started on this day is believed to bring long-lasting success and prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Puja Muhurat

The most auspicious time to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya will be on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM.

First Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

The first favorable period to purchase gold begins on April 19, 2026, at 10:49 AM and will continue until 5:51 AM on April 20, 2026.

Second Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

If you plan to buy gold on the morning of April 20, 2026, the auspicious time will be from 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat For Buying Gold

Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit):

April 19, from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM.

April 19, from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM. Afternoon Muhurat:

April 19, from 1:58 PM to 3:35 PM.

April 19, from 1:58 PM to 3:35 PM. Evening Muhurat:

April 19, from 6:49 PM to 10:57 PM.

April 19, from 6:49 PM to 10:57 PM. Ushakal Muhurat:

April 20, from 4:28 AM to 5:51 AM.

On this sacred day, devotees perform rituals, offer prayers, and make new purchases, believing that anything begun on Akshaya Tritiya brings everlasting prosperity and success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]