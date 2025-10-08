Karwa Chauth 2025 Vrat: Know The Bhadra-Free Muhurat For An Auspicious Puja

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated by married women on 10 October 2025, a day eagerly awaited throughout the year. On this sacred day, suhaagin women observe a nirjala fast to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The festival includes worshipping Mata Karwa, Chandra Dev, and Lord Shiv-Parvati, following rituals steeped in tradition. However, astrological factors like Bhadra or inauspicious timings can sometimes affect the puja. This year, women can rejoice as the puja will be free from Bhadra interference.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious time for Karwa Chauth puja on 10 October 2025 is from 5:32 PM to 7:10 PM. Suhaagin women can perform rituals during this period for maximum spiritual benefits. Traditionally, it is believed that Mata Parvati observed this fast for Lord Shiv, and Draupadi followed it for the welfare of the Pandavas. Performing the puja on this day is said to bring unbroken marital bliss and longevity to husbands.

Will Bhadra Affect Karwa Chauth This Year?

Bhadra is considered an inauspicious karan in astrology, sometimes hindering pujas and auspicious activities. This year, Bhadra falls on 9 October 2025, from 12:37 PM to 10:54 PM, a day before Karwa Chauth. As a result, Karwa Chauth 2025 will be free from Bhadra, ensuring that women can perform their fasts and rituals without any astrological obstacles.

Understanding Bhadra And Its Impact

Bhadra is traditionally believed to be the daughter of Surya Dev and sister of Shani Dev. In astrology, of the 11 karanas observed during a lunar day, Bhadra is considered powerful and sometimes aggressive. Its presence on Earth is said to hinder rituals, while its position in Swarg (heaven) or Patal (netherworld) determines its effect. When Bhadra resides in Swarg, it does not impact Earth, allowing rituals to proceed smoothly. However, when in Patal, it may have positive influences. This year, suhaagin women can perform Karwa Chauth rituals without any Bhadra-related restrictions, ensuring auspiciousness and spiritual benefit.