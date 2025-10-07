Karwa Chauth 2025: Know The Significance Of Offering Bayna To Mother-In-Law

Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals celebrated by married women across India, symbolising love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage. On this day, women observe a day-long fast and adorn themselves with traditional attire and solah shringar (sixteen adornments), praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. In 2025, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10.

One of the most significant rituals of the day is the Bayna ceremony. As part of this tradition, the daughter-in-law offers gifts to her mother-in-law as a token of respect and affection.

Significance Of Bayna In Karwa Chauth

Along with sargi, fasting, and evening prayers, one important ritual associated with Karwa Chauth is the offering of bayna. During this ritual, the daughter-in-law presents certain items to her mother-in-law as a token of love and respect.

What Does Bayna Include?

Bayna typically consists of items related to suhaag (marital adornments) such as a saree, bangles, bindis, anklets, mehndi, sindoor, kajal, sweets, and other auspicious items. These are beautifully arranged in a decorated plate or thaal and offered to the mother-in-law.

Cultural Importance Of The Ritual

The ritual of bayna is considered incomplete without this offering, as it symbolises the bond between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. After giving bayna, the daughter-in-law touches her mother-in-law’s feet and seeks her blessings. In return, the mother-in-law blesses her to remain eternally blessed with a happy married life.

When To Offer Bayna

It is customary for the daughter-in-law to offer bayna only after completing the Karwa Chauth puja and offering water (arghya) to the moon. This gesture represents respect, gratitude, and affection towards the elder woman in the family.

If a woman’s mother-in-law is not present, she may offer bayna to her elder sister-in-law (nanad), jethani, or any elderly married woman in the family or neighborhood. The ritual is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and blessings of long-lasting marital bliss.