Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh Killed; 40 Students Dead In Strike On Girls' School: Reports





By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 09:15 PM (IST)

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source cited by Reuters.

The reported killings come amid a major escalation after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran.

40 Students Killed In Southern Iran

At least 40 students were killed and dozens others injured in a strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to Iranian reports.

The school is located in Minab city in Hormozgan province, an area that also hosts a base operated by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Images from the site showed extensive destruction, with debris scattered across the area and emergency responders working in chaotic conditions.

Coordinated US-Israel Strikes Mark Major Escalation

The strikes were part of what the United States and Israel described as major coordinated military operations against Iran on Saturday.

The escalation follows the breakdown of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran earlier this week.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.

Israel Iran Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh Killed 40 Students Dead
