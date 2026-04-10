Kalashtami in 2026 will be observed on Friday, April 10th. It falls on the Ashtami date of every Krishna Paksh.
Kalashtami 2026: 5 Powerful Rituals To Ward Off Evil Eye And Negative Energy
Kalashtami 2026 falls on April 10. Know traditional remedies believed to remove evil eye and negative energy and invite protection and positivity.
- Kalashtami, April 10, 2026, honors Lord Shiva's Kal Bhairav form.
- Rituals include black thread sindoor application for protection.
- Mustard oil lamp soot used for protective kajal application.
- Mantra chanting and good deeds enhance spiritual protection.
Kalashtami 2026: In Hindu tradition, Kalashtami is observed as a sacred day devoted to Lord Shiv’s fierce manifestation, Kal Bhairav. Falling on the Ashtami date of every Krishna Paksh, this occasion carries deep spiritual significance. Revered in scriptures as the guardian of Kashi and a remover of obstacles, Kal Bhairav is believed to offer protection from unseen forces.
This year, Kalashtami will be observed today, on Friday, April 10, 2026. Many devotees consider it an especially favourable time to address persistent troubles, be it recurring setbacks, household discord, or unexplained health concerns. Could these challenges be linked to negative energy or the evil eye? Traditional beliefs suggest so, and this day is thought to offer relief through specific rituals.
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Black Thread Ritual For Protection
One widely followed practice involves visiting a Kal Bhairav temple and applying a small amount of sindoor from the deity’s feet onto a black thread. While chanting the mantra,
“Om Hreem Batukaya Aapaduddharanaya Kuru Kuru Batukaya Hreem”, the thread is worn on the right wrist or around the neck.
Devotees believe this simple act creates a protective shield, guarding against harmful energies and negative influences.
Mustard Oil Lamp Remedy
Lighting a four-faced mustard oil lamp at the main entrance is another commonly observed ritual on Kalashtami. The soot from this lamp is used to prepare kajal, which is then applied behind the ears of children and family members.
It is believed that kajal derived from a lamp lit before Kal Bhairav helps neutralise the effects of the evil eye almost instantly.
Chant This Mantra For Spiritual Safety
On this day, devotees are encouraged to chant, “Om Kalabhairavaya Namah”.
Repeat this mantra at least 108 times while keeping a lamp lit in front of them.
This practice is seen as a way to seek divine protection and invite strength to overcome fears and unseen challenges.
Essential Acts To Perform On Kalashtami
Certain actions are traditionally considered beneficial on this day:
- Feeding jaggery-laced bread to a black dog is believed to reduce the impact of the evil eye
- Avoiding tamasic food is recommended for maintaining spiritual purity
- Donating clothes and food to those in need is said to bring blessings
- Helping the underprivileged is considered especially auspicious
Why Kalashtami Night Is Considered Powerful
Scriptural references describe Kal Bhairav as the vigilant guardian of Kashi, and Kalashtami night is believed to amplify his energies. Many practitioners hold that spiritual practices performed during this time yield lasting results.
As the night approaches Amavasya, darkness deepens, symbolically representing a state of void from which new energy emerges. According to traditional beliefs, both positive and negative unseen forces become active during this phase, and through mantra recitation, devotees seek to channel and awaken protective energies.
Kalashtami, for many, is a moment to pause, reflect, and reconnect with spiritual safeguards. Whether driven by faith or curiosity, these age-old practices continue to hold a strong place in cultural belief systems.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Kalashtami observed in 2026?
What is the significance of Kalashtami?
Kalashtami is devoted to Lord Shiva's fierce form, Kal Bhairav, revered as the guardian of Kashi and a remover of obstacles. It's believed to offer protection from unseen forces.
How can I use the black thread ritual for protection on Kalashtami?
Apply sindoor from Kal Bhairav's feet onto a black thread while chanting
What is the mustard oil lamp remedy for the evil eye?
Light a four-faced mustard oil lamp at your entrance. Use the soot to make kajal, believed to neutralize the evil eye when applied behind children's ears.