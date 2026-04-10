Kalashtami 2026: 5 Powerful Rituals To Ward Off Evil Eye And Negative Energy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kalashtami, April 10, 2026, honors Lord Shiva's Kal Bhairav form.

Rituals include black thread sindoor application for protection.

Mustard oil lamp soot used for protective kajal application.

Mantra chanting and good deeds enhance spiritual protection.

Kalashtami 2026: In Hindu tradition, Kalashtami is observed as a sacred day devoted to Lord Shiv’s fierce manifestation, Kal Bhairav. Falling on the Ashtami date of every Krishna Paksh, this occasion carries deep spiritual significance. Revered in scriptures as the guardian of Kashi and a remover of obstacles, Kal Bhairav is believed to offer protection from unseen forces.

This year, Kalashtami will be observed today, on Friday, April 10, 2026. Many devotees consider it an especially favourable time to address persistent troubles, be it recurring setbacks, household discord, or unexplained health concerns. Could these challenges be linked to negative energy or the evil eye? Traditional beliefs suggest so, and this day is thought to offer relief through specific rituals.

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Black Thread Ritual For Protection

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One widely followed practice involves visiting a Kal Bhairav temple and applying a small amount of sindoor from the deity’s feet onto a black thread. While chanting the mantra,

“Om Hreem Batukaya Aapaduddharanaya Kuru Kuru Batukaya Hreem”, the thread is worn on the right wrist or around the neck.

Devotees believe this simple act creates a protective shield, guarding against harmful energies and negative influences.

Mustard Oil Lamp Remedy

Lighting a four-faced mustard oil lamp at the main entrance is another commonly observed ritual on Kalashtami. The soot from this lamp is used to prepare kajal, which is then applied behind the ears of children and family members.

It is believed that kajal derived from a lamp lit before Kal Bhairav helps neutralise the effects of the evil eye almost instantly.

Chant This Mantra For Spiritual Safety

On this day, devotees are encouraged to chant, “Om Kalabhairavaya Namah”.

Repeat this mantra at least 108 times while keeping a lamp lit in front of them.

This practice is seen as a way to seek divine protection and invite strength to overcome fears and unseen challenges.

Essential Acts To Perform On Kalashtami

Certain actions are traditionally considered beneficial on this day:

Feeding jaggery-laced bread to a black dog is believed to reduce the impact of the evil eye

Avoiding tamasic food is recommended for maintaining spiritual purity

Donating clothes and food to those in need is said to bring blessings

Helping the underprivileged is considered especially auspicious

Why Kalashtami Night Is Considered Powerful

Scriptural references describe Kal Bhairav as the vigilant guardian of Kashi, and Kalashtami night is believed to amplify his energies. Many practitioners hold that spiritual practices performed during this time yield lasting results.

As the night approaches Amavasya, darkness deepens, symbolically representing a state of void from which new energy emerges. According to traditional beliefs, both positive and negative unseen forces become active during this phase, and through mantra recitation, devotees seek to channel and awaken protective energies.

Kalashtami, for many, is a moment to pause, reflect, and reconnect with spiritual safeguards. Whether driven by faith or curiosity, these age-old practices continue to hold a strong place in cultural belief systems.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]