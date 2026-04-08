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Sita Navami will be observed on April 25, 2026. Celebrated on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, Sita Navami is also known as Janaki Jayanti. The day marks the divine appearance of Goddess Sita. Observing a fast and worshipping on this day is believed to bless devotees with merit equal to that of sixteen kinds of charity.

According to the religious beliefs, Goddess Sita emerged from the Earth, which is why she is called 'Bhoomi Putri'. It is also believed that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were born under the same nakshatra, making the worship of Sita Navami after Ram Navami especially significant.

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Sita Navami 2026 Muhurat

Vaishakh Shukla Navami Tithi begins: April 24, 2026, at 7:21 PM

Vaishakh Shukla Navami Tithi ends: April 25, 2026, at 6:27 PM

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 10:58 AM to 1:34 PM

Goddess Sita Did Not Take Birth, She Manifested

"Ayonija Jagatmata Bhoomeh Kanya Yashasvini,

Sita Namna Prasiddha Sa Sarvaloka Namaskrita."

Meaning: Goddess Sita is Ayonija, not born from a womb, but manifested from the Earth. According to religious scriptures, on Vaishakh Shukla Navami, King Janak found a divine baby girl while ploughing a field and accepted her as his daughter. That divine child was Goddess Sita. She is also regarded as a form of Goddess Lakshmi.

Why Sita Navami Is Celebrated

Worshipping Devi Janaki on Sita Navami is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, wealth, abundance, and marital bliss into the home. This fast is considered especially rewarding for married women, as it is believed to bless them with their husband’s long life and a strong married life.

Sita Navami Puja Vidhi

Worship Goddess Sita and Lord Ram with proper rituals on this day.

Reciting the Ramcharitmanas or Sundarkand is considered highly auspicious.

Since Goddess Sita manifested from the Earth, worshipping the field, plough, and soil is considered auspicious.

Donating food grains, clothes, fruits, and water is believed to increase prosperity.

Married women offer symbols of suhaag such as bangles and sindoor and pray for akhanda saubhagya.

Feeding the poor and young girls is believed to bring special blessings from Goddess Sita.

Aarti of Sita Ji

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

Jagat Janani Jag Ki Vistaarini,

Nitya Satya Saket Viharini,

Param Dayamayi Dinodharini,

Sita Maiyya Bhaktan Hitkari Ki.

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

Shri Shiromani Pati Hit Karini,

Pati Seva Vrat Van Van Charini,

Pati Hit Pati Viyog Svikarini,

Tyag Dharma Murti Dhari Ki.

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

Vimal Kirti Sab Lokan Chhai,

Naam Let Pavan Mati Aai,

Sumirat Kaatat Kasht Dukh Dai,

Sharanagat Jan Bhay Hari Ki.

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

Aarti Shri Janak Dulari Ki,

Sita Ji Raghuvar Pyari Ki.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]