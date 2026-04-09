Iran Ceasefire In Jeopardy As Tehran Warns Israel Over Lebanon Strikes: 'Puts Talks At Risk'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran accuses Israel of violating ceasefire with Lebanon strikes.

Iran warns renewed attacks jeopardize diplomatic peace efforts.

Israel continues strikes, stating Lebanon isn't covered.

Hezbollah resumes attacks amid escalating border tensions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with its renewed military action in Lebanon, warning that continued strikes could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Calling the incursion a “blatant violation” of the truce, Pezeshkian said the attacks signalled a lack of commitment to any potential agreement. He warned that if such actions persist, negotiations would become “meaningless”, adding that Iran remains ready to respond and would not abandon its allies in Lebanon.

Ceasefire Dispute Deepens Amid Fresh Israeli Strikes

The warning comes as Israel carried out further strikes in Lebanon, intensifying a conflict that has already claimed more than 250 lives in its deadliest phase so far. The escalation has cast serious doubt over the ceasefire announced earlier this week by US President Donald Trump.

Israel has maintained that its operations in Lebanon are not covered under the ceasefire, a position backed by Washington. However, Iran and mediator Pakistan insist that Lebanon was included in the truce framework. Several countries, including the UK and France, have also said the ceasefire should extend to Lebanon.

Netanyahu Defends Offensive, Vows Continued Action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that military operations against Hezbollah would continue. He said Israeli forces had eliminated Ali Youssef Kharshi, described as a close aide to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, and targeted key infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be struck,” Netanyahu said, adding that strikes would continue until security is restored.

Hezbollah Resumes Attacks as Tensions Escalate

Amid the escalating situation, Hezbollah said it had resumed attacks after initially pausing operations in line with the ceasefire. The group confirmed firing across the border and targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese state media reported that Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs late at night and at dawn, as well as multiple towns in the south on Thursday.