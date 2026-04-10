'They Better Stop Now': Trump Warns Iran Over Charging Toll At Strait Of Hormuz

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HomeNewsWorldTrump Warns Iran Over Hormuz Toll As Mojtaba Khamenei Hints 'New Stage' In Strait Management Strategy

Trump Warns Iran Over Hormuz Toll As Mojtaba Khamenei Hints 'New Stage' In Strait Management Strategy

US-Iran ceasefire: Trump has warned Iran against imposing tolls on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Tehran signals a “new stage” in managing the key oil route.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warns Iran against charging tolls in Strait of Hormuz.
  • Minimal shipping traffic continues through vital oil chokepoint.
  • Khamenei signals new stage in overseeing Strait of Hormuz.
  • Fragile ceasefire under strain amid renewed regional hostilities.

Tensions between the United States and Iran showed fresh signs of escalation despite a fragile ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump issuing a stern warning to Tehran over reports of tolls being imposed on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump cautioned Iran against interfering with maritime movement through the strategically vital waterway, which had only recently reopened under a temporary truce.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Trump said.

Minutes later, he doubled down on the warning, stating that "very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran."

The US president also accused Tehran of failing to uphold the terms of the understanding reached during the ceasefire.

"That is not the agreement we have!" Trump added, after earlier claiming Iran was "doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz."

Shipping Activity Remains Minimal

Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire aimed at de-escalating the conflict, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has remained severely restricted. Maritime tracking data accessed on Thursday showed that only 10 vessels had passed through the route since the truce came into effect.

The chokepoint, which handles a significant portion of global oil shipments, continues to be a focal point of geopolitical tension, with disruptions raising concerns in global energy markets.

Khamenei Signals Strategic Shift

Amid the heightened rhetoric from Washington, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei indicated a major shift in Tehran’s approach to managing the Strait of Hormuz.

In remarks carried by state media, Khamenei said Iran was entering a “new stage” in overseeing the critical waterway, while also vowing accountability for recent attacks on the country.

"We will certainly demand compensation for each and every damage inflicted and the blood price of the martyrs and the compensation for the wounded of this war," he said.

Khamenei also underscored Iran’s intent to retaliate for the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, asserting that Tehran would not relinquish its rights despite not seeking conflict.

Ceasefire Under Strain

The developments come as a tenuous two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains in place but increasingly fragile. Renewed hostilities in Lebanon have added pressure to the already delicate arrangement, raising doubts over its sustainability.

While the agreement had briefly eased fears of a wider regional conflict, the latest exchanges and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz suggest that underlying tensions remain far from resolved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump warn Iran about regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump warned Iran against charging fees to tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz and interfering with maritime movement through the waterway.

What is the current status of shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz?

Despite a ceasefire, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted, with only a small number of vessels passing since the truce began.

What strategic shift did Iran's Supreme Leader signal regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Supreme Leader Khamenei indicated Iran is entering a 'new stage' in overseeing the Strait of Hormuz and vowed accountability for recent attacks.

How is the ceasefire between the US and Iran currently holding up?

The two-week ceasefire is considered increasingly fragile, with renewed hostilities and ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz suggesting underlying tensions are far from resolved.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz United STates Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US-Iran Ceasefire US Iran Ceasefire
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