MS Dhoni Out Of IPL 2026? Fans Worried After 'Only Jogging' Update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp and its global fanbase are currently in a state of high anxiety following the latest update on MS Dhoni’s recovery. Despite glimpses of "Thala" back in the nets earlier this week, a concerning new development suggests that his return to match fitness is much further off than initially hoped.

Social media was recently abuzz with videos of Dhoni hitting towering sixes during a practice session on April 7, but latest report from Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan on April 9 indicate a big step back in his intensity. According to him, the former CSK captain is currently restricted to light jogging and minor physiotherapy sessions under the supervision of a masseur and medical staff.

Despite being able to stand and hit in the nets, 44-year-old Dhoni is reportedly unable to handle the explosive movements required for wicketkeeping and between-the-wickets running due to his stubborn calf strain.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has maintained a cautious tone, stating, “MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,” confirming there is no fixed date for his comeback.

Impact on CSK’s Season

MS Dhoni’s absence has left a gaping hole in a CSK side that is enduring its worst-ever start to an IPL season.

Current Standings: After three consecutive losses to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the "Yellow Brigade" finds itself at the bottom of the points table with a dismal Net Run Rate of -2.517.

Missed Fixtures: Dhoni has already missed the first three games and is officially ruled out of the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11 at Chepauk.

Target Return: The medical team is now reportedly eyeing the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14, but this remains highly dependent on his ability to progress beyond light jogging.

Who is Keeping for CSK?

In the interim, Chennai Super Kings is relying on Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel to handle the gloves. While the batting unit has also seen the return of Dewald Brevis, the lack of Dhoni’s finishing power and tactical presence behind the stumps has been evident in their winless streak.