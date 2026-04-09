Trump Pushes NATO For Hormuz Action, Allies Divided Amid Iran War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has briefed several capitals that US President Donald Trump wants concrete commitments within the next few days to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, two European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.

Rutte met Trump in Washington on Wednesday against the backdrop of growing tensions within NATO over the Iran conflict.

“We note the frustration in Washington, but they did not consult allies either before or after starting this war,” one diplomat said.

“NATO as such would not play a role in the war against Iran, but allies want to be helpful in seeking longer-term solutions for Hormuz. With negotiations ongoing with Iran, this could be helpful,” the diplomat added.

Trump Criticises NATO Allies

Trump has repeatedly described NATO as a “paper tiger” and has threatened to withdraw from the 32-member alliance in recent weeks, arguing that European allies have relied on US security guarantees while offering inadequate support for the US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran.

Although Trump said on Tuesday that attacks on Iran would be paused under a two-week ceasefire, tensions have continued to strain relations.

In a post on Truth Social following his meeting with Rutte, Trump wrote in capital letters that “NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again.”

Rutte, who has been described in Europe as a “Trump whisperer”, acknowledged the US president’s concerns. Speaking to CNN, he said Trump “is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point”.

Plans To Secure Hormuz Face Hurdles

Britain is leading a group of around 40 countries working on a military and diplomatic plan to reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz, though there are few signs of a near-term breakthrough.

French President Emmanuel Macron said about 15 countries are planning to facilitate the resumption of traffic through the strait.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Hormuz would not fully reopen until a lasting agreement is reached between the US and Iran. Italy and Britain have also rejected Iran’s position that it could impose a toll on vessels crossing the strait.

Allies Cautious Despite US Urgency

“We have an ongoing track on Hormuz, which is largely unrelated to what happened in the White House yesterday,” a third European diplomat said.

“We know the urgency on the U.S. side, and we know that Rutte is trying to position himself in a way that he is helpful in that conversation. We are willing to make the right noises and even the right actions down the line, but ultimately the problem is not to please the U.S. but to have the right conditions in place,” the diplomat added.