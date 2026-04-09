Iran Signals Distrust In Pakistan, Netanyahu Orders Direct Talks With Lebanon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran envoy deleted post; doubts on Pakistan venue emerge.

Lebanon seeks ceasefire; Israel responds to direct talks.

US officials visit Pakistan, continuing mediation efforts.

The proposed peace talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to begin on April 10 are now facing fresh uncertainty after a diplomatic signal from Tehran triggered speculation over the venue and trust deficit with Pakistan. Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, deleted a social media post referencing an Iranian delegation’s visit to Islamabad for negotiations. The move has raised questions about whether Tehran is reconsidering Pakistan as a neutral ground for talks, even as Washington maintains that diplomatic engagement with Iran remains ongoing.

Deleted Post Raises Fresh Doubts

The controversy began after Moghadam posted on X that an Iranian delegation would travel to Islamabad to participate in peace negotiations with the US, aimed at achieving a durable ceasefire amid escalating regional tensions. The post was later deleted without explanation, fuelling speculation over Iran’s confidence in Pakistan as host.

Earlier, Moghadam had criticised Israel for allegedly violating ceasefire terms in Lebanon, even as Tehran signalled willingness to engage diplomatically. The deletion has since intensified questions over whether the talks may shift location or face delays.

Lebanon Ceasefire Push Gains Momentum

Amid the uncertainty, Lebanon has pushed for a parallel de-escalation track. President Joseph Aoun said a ceasefire with Israel remains the “only solution” to the ongoing crisis, adding that a proposal and direct negotiations with Israel have already begun and received a “positive response”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed officials to begin direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible”, claiming the move followed requests from Beirut. However, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued despite a broader US-Iran ceasefire understanding, amid disagreements over whether Lebanon was covered under the arrangement.

US Pushes Ahead With Mediation Efforts

Meanwhile, the US appears to be pressing ahead with diplomatic efforts. Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan, alongside senior officials from President Donald Trump’s administration, as Islamabad positions itself as a mediator.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have held separate talks with US and Iranian leadership, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The White House said US military operations remain on track while “meaningful dialogue” continues, with envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner part of the negotiating team.