Kajari Teej And Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 On Same Day? Know The Right Sankalp And Parana Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both fasts require distinct resolutions and specific worship rituals.

Both Kajari Teej and Sankashti Chaturthi are considered important fasts in Hinduism. Sometimes, according to the calendar, both fasts fall on the same day. This time, Kajari Teej and Bahula Chauth fall on the same day, August 31, 2026. This raises questions among women: if both fasts are to be observed on the same day, how should one take a vow, which fast should be worshipped first, and when should one break the fast? According to religious beliefs, since the purpose and deity of both the fasts are different, their resolution and spirit of worship should be kept different.

Kajari Teej date

Tritiya Tithi Begins - August 30, 2026 at 09:36

Tritiya Tithi ends - August 31, 2026 at 08:50 (after this Chaturthi Tithi will begin)

How To Take A Resolution While Observing Both The Fasts?

If Kajari Teej and Sankashti Chaturthi fast on the same day, then after bathing in the morning, offer prayers to Lord Surya and then take a pledge to observe both fasts. In the pledge, you can first vow to observe Kajari Teej and then Sankashti Chaturthi, stating your name, gotra, and the date of the fast. If observing a waterless fast is not possible for some reason, eat fruits or eat sattvik food according to your physical capacity.

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Whom Should Be Worshipped On Kajari Teej?

The Kajari Teej fast is primarily dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Married women observe the fast on this day, praying for eternal happiness, long life for their husbands, and marital bliss. During the puja, Shiva and Parvati are worshipped, the story of Teej Mata is narrated, and traditional fasting rituals are followed.

When To Worship Sankashti Chaturthi?

Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Moonrise holds special significance during this fast. After worshipping Lord Ganesha in the evening, offerings are made to the moon. Only after this is the Sankashti fast broken. Therefore, even if both fasts fall on the same day, Sankashti should be broken only after moonrise, as per the prescribed rituals.

Puja Muhurta - 6:31 pm - 6:57 pm

How To Break Both The Fasts?

If the breaking of the fast for Kajari Teej is scheduled on the same day as Sankashti Chaturthi, break the Teej fast by eating fruits and abstaining from salt or food. After this, begin the Chaturthi fast. Thus, if both fasts fall on the same day, the fasts can be completed according to your faith and ability, respecting the respective resolutions and rituals.

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FAQs

Can Kajari Teej and Sankashti Chaturthi fasts be observed on the same day?

Yes, if the calendar indicates that both fasts fall on the same day, women can observe both fasts according to their faith and health. The deity and resolution for both fasts are different, so the rituals should also be different. How to take a pledge for both Kajari Teej and Sankashti Chaturthi?

After bathing in the morning, you can sit at your place of worship and take a pledge for both fasts, mentioning your name, gotra, and date. The tradition of taking a pledge for Kajari Teej first and then for Sankashti Chaturthi can be followed. If both fasts fall on the same day, which fast should be broken first?

If the Kajari Teej fast is scheduled before moonrise on Chaturthi, the Teej fast can be broken first with a fruit diet. After this, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast should be observed. The tradition of abstaining from food and salt can be followed during the Teej fast. When should one break the Sankashti Chaturthi fast?

Offering water to the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi holds special significance. Therefore, after worshipping Lord Ganesha, one should break the Sankashti fast by offering water to the moon at the time of moonrise indicated in the local calendar.